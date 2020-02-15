Jameela Jamil's boyfriend musician criticizes the trolls & # 39; disgusting & # 39; for accusing her of Munchausen syndrome

Jameela Jamil's musician boyfriend, James Blake, shot at the trolls who made fun of the actress of & # 39; The Good Place & # 39; for her complicated health problems and she was accused of having & # 39; Munchausen syndrome & # 39 ;.

Jamil, 33, who is also a mental health and body image activist, became the target of an intense barrage of abuse this week after listing health problems that followers began to question.

She claimed to have "cured,quot; the peanut allergy, had cancer twice and recovered from a car accident that left her in a wheelchair.

Blake, who has been dating Jamil since 2015, turned to Twitter on Friday to talk about Jamil's treatment, to list the many complications he has seen her suffer and the opportunities she has rejected due to her poor health.

He also received a hit at the Brooklyn-based writer, Tracie Egan Morrissey, who first published that she believed the actress had Munchausen syndrome, also known as a dummy disorder.

Blake has been silent about the abuse, but finally posted a long message on Twitter on Friday.

Blake, 31, posted the message on Twitter saying: & # 39; I would have talked about this before, but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x & # 39;

The main message said that it was "disgusting,quot; to have to see the abuse Jamil was suffering while describing the various health problems he had seen holding the actress.

He added that Jamil had & # 39; such a difficult life & # 39; and now he was just trying to give back & # 39; to help other people with his privilege & # 39 ;, criticizing those who, according to him, & # 39; literally think it's Tahani from The Good Place & # 39 ;.

"It is quite unpleasant to see the woman I love being accumulated every day for such ridiculous things," he shared.

& # 39; She has not sold dangerous products to children. She has not abused anyone. She has not financed anything dangerous or caused any deliberate damage to any marginalized group. She has just done her best as a human apprentice, like most of us, to help other people with her privilege.

& # 39; She does this because she had a very difficult life. Because he doesn't want others to feel lonely, gaslit or ashamed as he has done.

James Blake's statement about girlfriend Jameela Jamil

Jamil responded to the tweet and said: "You are my best friend and my greatest love,quot; and then tweeted a picture of her in her 20 years.

She added: "One thing I will say is that this bull ** t has generated a very important conversation about how we spend to people whose diseases are not visible. Next, they will say that I was not really depressed suicidal in the middle of my 20 years because there were pictures of my SMILE that = evidence! & # 39;

Blake also received a hit from writer Tracie Egan Morrissey, whom Jamil has criticized as a "stalker,quot; for accusing her of Munchausen syndrome.

"Oh, and for your information, the woman who spreads these lies about my girlfriend has started a Patreon so you have to pay her to listen to them," he said.

& # 39; Literally taking advantage of the exploitation and lighting with gas of a young woman of color with a chronic disease. Cold. & # 39;

Jameela Jamil had an extensive discussion with the writer who raised questions about the actress's tumultuous health journey after jumping to the woman's DM this week.

The incessant messages Jamil sent were in response to a viral thread from the Instagram story Morrissey had shared, implying that the actress was faking her past ailments to get attention. Morrissey accused Jamil of having Munchausen syndrome.

Morrissey, the writer behind Pot Psychology, turned to her Patreon account to share that Jamil had been sending non-stop messages Tuesday through Thursday.

She said that Jamil contacted her for the first time and that on one occasion, she spent seven hours bombing her.

In the past, the actress shared personal information about being partially deaf as a child, & # 39; having cancer twice & # 39 ;, staying in a wheelchair for one of the two car accidents, having Ehlers syndrome- Give them and be able to continue filming after & # 39; losing a tooth and elbow fracture & # 39; on the set.

Morrissey responded to Blake's tweet and said: & # 39; Again, I just took screenshots and clips of Jameela's own quotes, tweets and interviews, compiled them and showed inconsistencies.

"So, if the,quot; lies "I'm spreading are literally exact quotes from your girlfriend."

The response only intensified the dispute even more with Jamil jumping into the conversation once again.

"Friend, you are lying," she replied.

& # 39; You claimed that my car accident story was suspiciously different, when I was talking about TWO different car accidents 13 years apart … SO, the accounts are different. You are bad at research or you simply try to harm me on purpose.

Jamil responded to Blake, her five-year-old boyfriend, to tell him that he is her "greatest love."

Jamil continued publishing claiming that the recent abuse had at least addressed the & # 39; gas lighting & # 39;

Blake also received a hit at the writer who initially claimed that Jamil had Munchausen syndrome

Morrissey turned his back on Blake to tell him he was just directly quoting previous interviews

In his initial message to Morrissey after seeing Instagram's story last Tuesday, Jamil wrote: & # 39; I am a real human being, and someone who has suffered extreme mental health problems, which is already being mistreated worldwide this week. and so … how do you use your time …?

She continued to address the various accusations that were included in the thread. When he talks about his broken arm and tooth, Jamil states that there were & # 39; 100 witnesses & # 39; They could corroborate their history.

Jamil explains how he developed food allergies after a "terrible crooked,quot; dentist gave him dentist fillings. He also explained how his car accident was "real," adding that he had "no control over how journalists report,quot; what he told them.

Jamil returned to the discussion on Friday to respond to Morrissey on Twitter

Morrissey has been sharing several interview clips with Jamil in an effort to show how the actress has allegedly lied about her health problems and that the facts of her stories are not true.

He had turned to Twitter to criticize Morrissey as a deranged idiot & # 39; and defended himself in the follow-up tweets, but did not mention that he had had the round trip time.

In an interview with Page Six, Morrissey shared that he didn't know the actress. He added that it was definitely not a & # 39; stalker & # 39 ;.

"Jameela has been calling me publicly to a stalker and called me a stalker in her DMs, but she sent me unsolicited DMs on two different social media platforms over the course of two days," Morrissey said.

"All I did was watch advertising interviews [she did it several times] from my kitchen [and divide them into a timeline]."

“ The only thing that bothers me and somehow started all this, is that, starting when she left as a stranger last week, when she came out as a stranger, she blamed the press and said that they had misreported that she was the presenter of this program when, literally, that was what appeared in the press release & # 39; & # 39 ;.

& # 39; As EP [executive producer] of the program, one would think she would look at the press release before it was sent. She persecuted the press for misinformation, but it is literally her job to report facts and what is true, and that seems offensive to me. And she continues to blame the press [for the poor coverage] & # 39 ;.

The writer shared that many people have come forward to share their own experiences with Jamil.

"All I have done is publish screenshots and clips of things he said in interviews and on his own social networks," Morrissey said. They are direct quotes. If she wants to tell those lies, that's really revealing.

The Good Place actress spent a lot of time on Twitter rejecting criticism from confused fans who asked if she had invented her peanut allergy after posting the photo on Instagram this week.

She says her peanut allergy decreased or & # 39; disappeared & # 39; as he got older, something doctors say may happen, but it is rare.

However, the online row shot up and caused some critics to question Jamil's other health problems.

Throughout the week, several users have shared memes highlighting how much Jamil's health trip has been on a roller coaster. Some of the responses have even caused a rebuttal of the actress.

“ Jameela Jamil remembering that she is supposed to be in a wheelchair & # 39; & # 39 ;, said a user, including a popular gif of Nicki Minaj returning to her seat.

The tweet referred to the claims made by Jamil stating that when he was 17, he was hit by a car that turned it upside down.

Jamil said the accident & # 39; saved his life & # 39; because it prevented her from modeling and forced her to seek help for an eating disorder she had.

The second car incident occurred recently when & # 39; ran into traffic & # 39; while running away from a swarm of bees. And his infamous record with the buzzing of insects caused several more skeptical tweets.

His infamous history with the buzzing of insects caused several more skeptical tweets.

"Jameela Jamil threw the first bee at Stonewall," said one user, noting that the actress recently came out as a stranger.

Another user added: & # 39; Jameela Jamil was hit by the first brick thrown at Stonewall … twice & # 39 ;.

Early Wednesday morning, when a Twitter follower asked her if she had had cancer twice, she said: "It was a scare of breast cancer at age 28. The actual cancer was cervical cancer. Which is extremely common and scary.

On Wednesday, a different follower who asked him when he had cancer and what type of cancer he was, replied: & # 39; Cervical cancer in 2016 and 2019.

& # 39; Both during the good place & # 39 ;.

When some followers pointed out the discrepancy, she said it was possible that both answers were true.

Jamil told a Twitter follower that when he referred to having cancer twice, he was talking about a "breast cancer scare,quot; at age 28 and then cervical cancer was not referred to at the same time.

Hours later, when a different follower asked him the same question, he said he had had cervical cancer twice, which Morrissey detected when he questioned the accuracy of Jamil's claims.

Jamil claims to have had two car accidents, one of which he left in a wheelchair.

In a podcast of March 2019, he said: “ I was disabled as a child. I was deaf until 12 years old. I went to a special needs school until I was 11 years old … I had seven operations during my childhood. I would be half deaf or totally deaf. "

He also said he was diagnosed as celiac when he was 12 years old.

Another incident of the bee occurred at Mark Ronson's house, he said. She was interviewing him when a swarm of & # 39; killer bees & # 39; invaded them.

Jamil also states that she was deaf as a child.

& # 39; Jamil said there were about 500 of them and that & # 39; everyone ran to the house like Usain Bolt & # 39 ;.

Later, Mark Ronson said there was "one or two,quot; and "entered."

On another occasion, she claims that & # 39; broke an elbow, lost a tooth & # 39; and & # 39; suffered a concussion & # 39; on set, but he kept filming because & # 39; adrenaline & # 39; He took care.

She had been playing fighting with Olly Murs for a 2013 show at that time.

The images of the incident revealed that she appeared without injuries and that she still had a complete set of teeth in place.

Throughout his many responses to criticism, he also referred to having Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

The condition affects the connective tissues that support the skin, bones and blood vessels, among others.

Jamil calls it an & # 39; invisible disease & # 39; That is often questioned.

Jamil revealed his diagnosis of SED last year after a fan asked him online. She has already explained.