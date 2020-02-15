Jameela Jamil responds to Muncieusen's claims by Tracie Egan Morrissey:

Jameela Jamil recently defended himself against the accusations made by the development executive, Tracie Egan Morrisey, who claims that Jameela has been lying about her illnesses and other problems for the sake of publicity.

Near the beginning of the week, the actress defended herself against Morrissey after the latter published a story in her IG account indicating that Jameela suffered from Munchausen syndrome, a disease in which the patient pretends to have a variety of conditions to receive Attention.

Morrissey's claims against Jamil went viral on Wednesday, and the 33-year-old woman responded by stating that the woman was not doing a good research job. In fact, Jameela claimed that Morrissey was a "badly investigated stalker."

The confrontation between the two women continued Thursday night when Morrissey said Jamil spoke to him through direct Instagram messages.

When Page Six asked about their relationship, Morrissey said that she and Jameela had never really met and that they hadn't talked much. Mostly, he just used the social networks of actresses as a way to highlight their behavior.

Morrissey said other people have published their own stories about Jameela, but she hasn't revealed any of them on social media or in the press.

Later, James Blake, Jameela's boyfriend since 2015, got into the middle of the dispute and posted a long defense of his girl on his Twitter account. Blake said the accusations against Jameela, for the most part, have been completely ridiculous.

Anyway, he is behind her and all her problems too. As most know, Jameela Jamil has been an open advocate for a variety of causes throughout her career.

In fact, he has faced other celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and other family members for allegedly marketing and promoting products of questionable value. Jamil has provoked a violent reaction sometimes by his comments on social networks, which are generally related, in some way, with the movement of body positivity.

The last time he fought with another star was Cupcakke, with whom he was angry about promoting a particular type of weight loss diet that Jamil thought was unrealistic for most people.



