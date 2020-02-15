J.J. Watt marries professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt It's officially out of the market, you guys!

The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to a professional soccer player, Kealia Ohai.

On Saturday, the two lovebirds got married in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas. For their destination wedding, many of the couple's dearest and closest attended.

In fact, North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal dunn He turned to social networks to show his friend's elegant wedding dress.

In the photo, the 28-year-old soccer star looks perfect in a mermaid-style wedding dress.

And instead of using a typical strapless design, Kealia opted for a piece of spaghetti strap inlaid with jewels, which featured a fully embroidered bodice with intricate beads. Its tulle bottom seemed to be adorned with dazzling fabric and sequins.

While the newlyweds have not yet shared details about their wedding celebration, the two certainly enjoyed their tropical getaway days before their big day.