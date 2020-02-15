J.J. Watt marries professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt It's officially out of the market, you guys!
The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to a professional soccer player, Kealia Ohai.
On Saturday, the two lovebirds got married in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas. For their destination wedding, many of the couple's dearest and closest attended.
In fact, North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal dunn He turned to social networks to show his friend's elegant wedding dress.
In the photo, the 28-year-old soccer star looks perfect in a mermaid-style wedding dress.
And instead of using a typical strapless design, Kealia opted for a piece of spaghetti strap inlaid with jewels, which featured a fully embroidered bodice with intricate beads. Its tulle bottom seemed to be adorned with dazzling fabric and sequins.
While the newlyweds have not yet shared details about their wedding celebration, the two certainly enjoyed their tropical getaway days before their big day.
"My Valentine now and forever," the NFL star captioned an Instagram post, along with a picture of him holding his soccer star.
The two seemed to be sunbathing on a yacht, a day before they exchanged their vows.
The news of their wedding comes less than a year after they got engaged.
In May, Watt knelt and asked himself the big question. "I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote after announcing the happy news.
"I still can't believe I can be with you forever," Ohai shared on Instagram with a photo of the magical moment her boyfriend proposed. "I love you."
The couple had been dating for three years, before taking their romance to the next level. Now they are husband and wife.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
%MINIFYHTMLc1040f03ca3a7f828de873fbdd20cb8417%