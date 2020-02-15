Ipswich 4 – 1 Burton Alb

Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge packed an orthopedic device when Ipswich came out behind to beat Burton 4-1 and rekindle his challenge for a place in the play-offs in League One.

The victory was Town's first in five games and left them to a point of sixth place in Portsmouth.

Albion's goal came after a sixth-minute blow from Jamie Murphy, but they were swept aside when their race without victories reached six games.

Will Keane rejected a golden-edged opportunity to put the home team in the lead when he had just defeated Burton's goalkeeper, Kieran O & # 39; Hara.

And Ipswich paid the price when Murphy soon attacked Albion.

City goalkeeper Tomas Holy rejected a shot by Joe Powell and Judge fired a shot from the bottom of the bar.

Judge matched in the 29th minute when he became within the six-yard area and Jackson put Town in the lead just before the break when he threw the ball over O & # 39; Hara, who was injured in the challenge and was replaced by Ben Garratt .

Jackson bent down to head home with a Judge cross to put Town later in the 52nd minute and Judge made the 4-1 in the 63rd minute when his low effort twisted under Garratt and crossed the line.