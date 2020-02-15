Inside the renovated house of the Scottish council of Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle has offered a glimpse into the Scottish council house where she has continued to live even after having achieved fame in Britain’s Got Talent 11 years ago.

The 58-year-old singer still has a modest home in the remote village of West Lothian, which is covered in religious artifacts and photos of her meetings with several big stars.

Susan also told OK! magazine that, even after finding success as a singer, could not bear to separate from his home in Scotland, as it contains too many valuable memories.

While Susan received a glamorous makeover after reaching fame at BGT in 2009, her home remains a simple and cozy property.

The Scottish superstar's living room is covered with many cute ornaments and ornaments, many of which embody her love for cats.

After recently renovating her home, Susan revealed that the living room now has a neutral gray color scheme with a simple brown wooden dining table.

Channeling his love for music, the room is covered with memories of his entire career and the recording plate of his highly successful album, as well as a huge piano.

Susan also decorates her home with photos of her various encounters with some of the biggest stars in the United Kingdom, and the pride of her place on the windowsill is very easy in her meeting with Pope Francis.

Speaking of his house, Susan said that even after her success in the music industry, she couldn't bear to move out of her beloved house.

New look: as part of the transformation of your home, Susan's kitchen now has an elegant and modern feel, with marble countertops and dark gray cabinets.

Extravagant: Susan's house also embodies her love for cats, with several feline-themed ornaments scattered around her house

Simple: Susan also showed her dressing room that she uses to store her variety of elegant outfits, as she recalled that the house used to be a bedroom for her and three other sisters.

Great plans: Susan recently said that the house needed to be restored for some time, since she said: & # 39; The house has been in need of renovation, it was starting to lose things in it.

She said: & # 39; It has to do with the memories of your home and your education, you need to take stock of things and maybe see where you come from and where your roots are.

& # 39; It is better to be grounded and with your roots. It keeps you grounded and prevents you from saying things that maybe you shouldn't say.

Having grown up in a religious family, Susan's house is covered with many artifacts and small statues, as well as a painting of her late parents.

Surprise meeting! Susan also decorates her home with photos of her various encounters with some of the biggest stars in the United Kingdom, and the pride of her place on the windowsill is very easy in her meeting with Pope Francis.

Picturesque: Having grown up in a religious family, Susan's house is covered with many artifacts and small statues.

Iconic: Susan became a worldwide sensation when she auditioned for Britain & # 39; s Got Talent in 2009, and finished second during that series

Susan also showed her dressing room that she uses to store her variety of elegant outfits, as she recalled that the house used to be a bedroom for her and three other sisters.

He has now renovated the room with his collection of elegant clothes and jewelry, and despite the great fortune of £ 22 million, he has only spent on some major purchases, such as a fur coat and a bicycle.

Susan recently told the Edinburgh Evening News that the house needed to be restored for a while, since she said: & # 39; The house has been in need of renovation, it was starting to lose things in it.

I have fixed the kitchen, wallpaper the living room, the floors and a summer house in the back.

Last year, the singer superstar revealed that it felt like an & # 39; act in a monster show & # 39; during his first audition in Britain & # 39; s Got Talent.

Susan, who finished second in the 2009 series of the show, admitted that she felt "suffocated,quot; when she took the stage when people "laughed at her crazy hair,quot; and her sense of dress.

She told the Irish Mirror: & # 39; It felt quite stifling, almost as if it were an act in a monster show, and that hurt. It was incredibly difficult to reach an agreement for a while, but the positive aspects have far exceeded the negatives & # 39; & # 39 ;.

& # 39; Everyone laughed at me; They wondered who this silly woman with crazy hair was … and I had made a bad choice in clothes, so no one had high expectations.

Susan laughed for the last time when she surprised the judges and the crowds with her interpretation of I Dreamed A Dream by Les Misérables, becoming one of the most iconic reality show contestants in history.