Incessantly in the Atlantic storms | News

Just over a week ago, the Ciara storm caused a general interruption in the United Kingdom, with winds of up to 156 kilometers per hour (97 miles per hour).

Now, another intense storm has hit Iceland, bringing winds to the southeast generally between 110 and 140 km / h (68 and 87 m / h), but the maximum winds were up to 256 km / h (159 m / h).

This wind peak was recorded in Hafnarfjall, just 40 km (25 miles) north of the capital, Reykjavik. Lying on the tip of a peninsula, Hafnarfjall experienced improved winds flowing from the east, down the steep slope of the western side of the Esja Mountains: this wind is just below the highest wind ever recorded in Iceland: 261 km / h (162 m / hh) – in Gagnheioi in January 1995.

Meanwhile, another intense low-pressure center is being developed southwest of Iceland. This storm, called Dennis by the United Kingdom Meteorological Office, could become one of the deepest Atlantic storms recorded.

Many forecasts suggest a central pressure in Dennis of around 920 millibars, although some predictions are in the 910s. It is likely to be the second or third deepest Atlantic low pressure system in at least 200 years.

Although stormy weather is guaranteed for Iceland, the United Kingdom, southern Scandinavia and the coastal regions of the countries that border the North Sea, the forecast detail will be difficult to assess.

This is due to a strange "dance,quot; that will probably take place between Dennis and his predecessor. When two intense low-pressure systems get close enough, they interact according to the Fuijiwhara effect. This phenomenon was first identified by Dr. Sakuhei Fujiwhara in 1921 in relation to the behavior of typhoons in the North Pacific.

But it applies to any intense area of ​​low pressure, and Dennis is expected to move counterclockwise around the western center of low pressure before heading to Scotland on Sunday and Monday.