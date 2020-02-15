Illegal drugs suspected in couple deaths found on Sleepy Hollow Driveway – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN ANSELMO (Up News Info SF) – A man and woman discovered dead on a Sleepy Hollow road near San Anselmo on Friday morning may have died after using an illegal drug, authorities said Saturday.

The 32-year-old Mill Valley man and the 30-year-old Shark woman were found around 8 am Friday at an entry road in the W. Oak Knoll Drive area on Sleepy Hollow, according to the county sheriff's sergeant. from Marin. Brenton Schneider.

Their names have not been published pending family notification.

The authorities have not yet named the illegal substance that the couple could have used, but they said that no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to the community.

Toxicology tests are scheduled for next week, Schneider said.

A dog found inside a car parked on the driveway when the bodies were discovered was not damaged and Marin Humane is taking care of it, authorities said.

KPIX spoke with Louise Franz, a neighbor, and she said that no one had lived in the house for some time.

"No one has lived there for at least a year and a half, maybe two years," Franz said.

“Sleepy Hollow is generally a safe neighborhood. They don't call us here too often, "said Sgt. Brenton Schneider with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

