Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, looks like royalty in new photos with skin-colored clothes: she's at the top of her game

The recent activity of Ice-T's wife on Instagram left her fans amazed, as Coco Austin shared a couple of new photos on the social media platform earlier this month.

In the photos, the glamorous model showed her bright pink hair and exhibited her broad assets, as she wore a beige shirt with a line that left little to the imagination.

The rest of Coco's attire included pants of the same color as the shirt and sneakers.

The mother of one 40 years old posed for the camera while sitting on a luxurious throne with pink and silver ornaments. In addition, you could see a tall mirror behind the celebrity with the words "Mirror Mirror On The Wall,quot; written on it.

Coco captioned one of the photographs in a probable reference to the writings in the mirror, while describing his publication with "Mirror Mirror …".

In the other snapshots, which were taken from a slightly different angle, Ice-T's wife seems much more comfortable, since she has one leg on the throne's arm.

Coco captioned his post with the statement that, although this time he wasn't wearing heels, he was always in "Coco mode,quot;.

As a result, Coco's images quickly gathered thousands of likes, and soon, positive comments began to appear, and people praised her good looks.

A fan of the model even stated that she looked like "The Queen of her Throne,quot;, while many others asked if the pink coloring of her hair was permanent or what type of dye she was using.

A second supporter said: "Omg, you are a beautiful view of the sky as I always love PDS attire, baby."

This sponsor shared: “Your figure is crazy, even sitting. I admire your dedication. I can think that I wear makeup once a month. Hahaha And you can tell when my airway was based on my gray roots. 😅😄😃 Always an inspiration. 😻 "

Another follower declared: "The sexiest woman on the planet," I don't think I've ever seen you when you weren't on your heels. I thought the house slippers were heels … with cleavage on the fingers, of course.

The media personality is at the top of her game and she knows it. Critics have nothing on her.



