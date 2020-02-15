IBM withdraws from RSA conference for fear of coronavirus – Latest news

International Business Machines Corp said on Friday it had canceled its participation in the RSA cybersecurity conference due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

"The health of the IBMers is our main concern as we continue to monitor upcoming events and trips in relation to the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," the company said in a tweet.

The event is scheduled for February 24 and 28 in San Francisco.



RSA said in a statement that it would proceed as scheduled despite IBM's decision to no longer participate in the conference as a Platinum Sponsor.

The number of people, including those from IBM, who have canceled their registration is approximately 0.79% of the total number of expected attendees, RSA said.

The total number of exhibitors, including IBM, who have canceled their participation as a sponsor or exhibitor is eight, with six of them from China, one from the United States and one from Canada, RSA added.

Earlier in the day, Facebook Inc said it had canceled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to the risks associated with the coronavirus.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual meeting of the telecommunications industry in Barcelona, ​​was also canceled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on fears of the coronavirus.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 1,500 people so far and infected more than 66,000 people on the Chinese continent.

