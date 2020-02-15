IBM withdraws from major San Francisco technology conference on coronavirus fears – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Days after a major mobile technology conference was canceled in Spain, IBM announced Friday that it will not send any of its employees to San Francisco for the next RSA meeting of the best cyber security experts for fear of the coronavirus.

On the conference website, the organizers of the meeting from February 24 to 28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco said they were constantly monitoring the outbreak worldwide.

"The RSA Conference continues to monitor and evaluate new developments related to the New Coronavirus that originates in China," the publication said on the website. "We want to keep our community updated with the latest information on the situation and our approach to help keep our attendees healthy and safe."

"We believe it is important to communicate that there were nine Chinese companies registered to exhibit at the RSA 2020 Conference," the statement continued. "Of those nine companies, six have canceled due to travel restrictions."

But the American tech giant IBM was not going to take any risks.

"The health of the IBMers continues to be our main concern as we monitor upcoming events and trips in relation to the new coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the IBM statement. "As a result, we are canceling our participation in this year's RSA conference that will take place from February 24 to 28 in San Francisco."

The organizers said the conference would continue as scheduled, but that is not the case with a conference that Facebook planned to hold in San Francisco in March.

"Since our last update, the number of people, including those from IBM, who have canceled their registration is approximately 0.79 percent of the total number of expected attendees. In addition, the total number of exhibitors, including IBM, who have canceled their participation as a sponsor or exhibitor is eight. Six of them are from China; One of them is from the USA. UU.; and one of them is from Canada, "RSA said in a statement.

The conference added that they added several new health and safety measures to the event, including the disinfection of registration counters and floors during the event and the offer of disinfectant wipes and disinfection stations in various stations and rooms. Around 42,000 people are still expected to attend RSA.

Facebook announced Friday that it will cancel an annual marketing conference for concerns about the coronavirus. The organizers anticipated that the meeting would attract 5,000 attendees to the city.

"As a precaution, we canceled our Global Marketing Summit due to the evolution of public health risks related to the coronavirus," Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in a statement to Recode.

The San Francisco Travel Association sent an email in response to cancellations, saying: "Naturally, we are disappointed by this decision, a short-term cancellation will have an impact on hotels, restaurants, retail stores and attractions."

Kevin Carrol, president and CEO of the San Francisco Hotel Council, says this is not the first time he sees a last-minute cancellation.

“The hotels are quite agile. They can always find people to fill the rooms, but if it is closed, as with the way this has happened, that may not be something from which the hotel can recover so quickly, "said Carrol.

Nearby restaurants are preparing for a possible loss of business due to the absence of so many people in the area.

"When a convention is canceled, it affects our business in a big way!" said Osman Zughayer, co-owner of the Oasis Grill in front of the Moscone Center.

On Wednesday, the Mobile World Congress, one of the biggest annual events of the technology industry, to be held in Spain, was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

More than a dozen major technology companies, including Amazon, Ericsson, Facebook, Sony, Intel, Cisco and LG, withdrew from this year's event before it was finally canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“With due respect for the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled the MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the outbreak of coronavirus, the concern for travel and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to celebrate the event, "the MWC organizer and the GSMA mobile operator lobby group said in a statement Wednesday.

"Major brands say they can't afford to risk sending their executives to the show," CNET senior editor Claire Reilly told CBSN Bay Area. "Some Chinese brands such as Huawei have said they are going to limit their presence in the show. Oppo, a Chinese manufacturer, goes to the thermal screen of people if they enter the event. It's (coronavirus) is really impacting what we're going to see in the technological space this year. "

The MWC took place in Barcelona from February 24 to 27. It usually attracts more than 100,000 attendees and more than 2,400 companies, including the main players in the sector that use it to launch new products and showcase their latest innovations.

The cancellation of the event is a "big disappointment," said Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, in a statement.

"It's the highlight of the mobile industry calendar," said Wood. “The impact on small businesses that have invested a disproportionate amount of their budgets and time in this event should not be underestimated. The CMM is an anchor event for many and now they face the challenge of having to discover what is the best way to save something from this difficult situation. ”

