Humanitarian workers face growing hostility in Lesbos | News

Lesbos, Greece – After protests held this month by residents and migrants from Lesbos against the conditions in the infamous Moria refugee camp, NGOs on the Greek island are suffering from greater hostility from local groups.

Accounts reported to Al Jazeera by humanitarian workers include harassment, intimidation and, in some cases, violence. The incidents are indicative of growing tensions on the island where locals, asylum seekers and NGO workers despair for the future.

Aid workers fear for their safety, but express more concern about overcrowding in camps that becomes more severe every day.

According to UNHCR, more than 18,300 asylum seekers currently live in the Moria camp and its surroundings, a facility built to house 2,200. The shops and ad hoc structures are stacked nearby on the slopes, forming an impromptu city whose population is now the second largest on the island, after the capital Mytilini.

To the east of the camp on the slope of the next hill, the town of Moria is clearly visible through a tangle of carp ropes. Since the protests, the locals have established roadblocks on the peripheries of the villages, stopping cars and demanding to see the identification of those who suspect they are humanitarian workers.

Ida Eri Sorbye is the coordinator of Drop in the Ocean, an NGO that until recently operated two community centers in the village of Moria. Last Monday, during the series of migrant protests of the week, Sorbe I heard screams outside the center and witnessed an altercation between protesting immigrants, riot police and locals. He turned off the lights and waited for the situation to get worse.

"We received many phone calls from our friends in town that said we should leave and not return," he said Sorbe. Drop in the Ocean has since closed both community centers.

Sorbe He returned to the center on Wednesday to pick up some equipment, when he saw the villagers making a fire. The locals saw her taking a picture and started yelling at her and following her. Despite these incidents, Sorbe He feels empathy for the villagers, who, according to her, are tense and fearful.

But he is worried for the next few months: "It only takes a little spark to make things explode. On both sides. Migrants are losing, locals are losing. We are all losing."

Tasos Balis, advisor to the mayor of Mytilini, denied any hostility towards NGOs, but confirmed that there were tensions.

"After everything we've been through, there is still a lot of patience given the circumstances," he said. He stressed that municipal officials had no power to change government policies, and that Athens had ignored the needs of the inhabitants of Lesbos. "We are trying our best," he said. "But we are alone."

Allegations

NGOs in the Aegean islands of Greece have been invaluable for the reception and management of the thousands of asylum seekers who arrive monthly from the Middle East and North Africa through Turkey. Currently, no less than 425 NGOs are active in Greece, filling the institutional gaps left by the authorities that cannot meet the needs of the country's growing migrant population.

Despite their vital role, the elements of Greek society have long been suspicious, particularly of foreign NGOs. Humanitarian organizations such as Doctor & # 39; s Without Borders (known by its French initials, MSF) are concerned about a resurgent narrative that NGOs are a factor of attraction for refugees.

"The pockets (of the local community) are tired and frustrated and are being manipulated by general rhetoric," says project coordinator Marco Sandrone. "It is a dangerous moment, and we are feeling it in Lesbos."

Sandrone tells Al Jazeera that, last Saturday, MSF employees were arrested in an obstacle outside the village of Moria. A crowd of people began harassing them and ran over the car. He is unequivocal in his claim that the aggressors are only a small group and in no way represent the Lesbos community as a whole.

Greater scrutiny

The latest incidents occur at a time of greater government scrutiny of NGO operations in the country.

Last week, the Greek parliament voted to establish an online registry of aid organizations, in order to better track their activities.

Speaking in Parliament, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said state controls would be more thorough and that no humanitarian worker would work without certification. The Deputy Minister of Migration, Giorgos Komoutsakos, accused some NGOs of abusing the migration crisis to take advantage of EU funds, calling them "leeches,quot; that "were installed overnight."

Local reports echo these feelings, in which Lesbos residents have alleged in various ways that NGO workers guide ships from Turkey to the coast, help and incite smugglers, embezzle funds and incite Migrants to protest.

Astrid Catelein, director of the UNHCR Lesbos office, told Al Jazeera that he expects more frequent checks on registration, personnel and regulation.

"Since 2015, NGOs and volunteers have played a vital role in the response," she says. "But, of course, it is important that everyone is known to the government."

Fear of further climbing.

In the smallest Kara Tepe camp on the island, run by UNHCR, for vulnerable people, children play happily in the sun. After four years on the island, humanitarian worker Thanos says the latest hostilities are unprecedented. And he believes that the government's position is contributing.

Thanos is one of the few humanitarian workers Al Jazeera spoke with, who refused to identify themselves and their organizations for fear of further attacks.

Thanos has suffered regular verbal harassment. The locals see his truck and accuse him of earning a large salary and participating in smuggling. He reports frequent accusations that NGOs are an attraction factor for asylum seekers. "They think that if the NGOs leave, the refugees will follow," he says.

While the locals have shown extraordinary solidarity and patience with the situation to date, they fear that their patience is running out.

"Anger is winning. The locals are forgetting the good things we have done in the community. They are focusing on the bad, as people do."

Gloomy prospects

NGOs fear that, despite the great amount of goodwill remaining from the locals, the unsustainable situation on the islands means that divisions are inevitable. The new migration and asylum policies introduced by the conservative government of the New Democracy have put more pressure on an already precarious situation.

The government hopes to resolve overcrowding by accelerating asylum procedures and increasing deportations to Turkey. However, there is an accumulation of almost 70,000 unprocessed asylum applications in Greece and, since 2015, less than 2,000 people have been deported back to Turkey.

Andrew Foley is director of Better Days, a Swiss-Greek group that provides services for unaccompanied and separated children. He says that, despite the divisions, NGOs, migrants and locals finally want the same thing: clear the hellish field of Moria.

Like many humanitarian workers, he has greatly enjoyed positive cooperation with the local community. "But that only negative interaction lives a long time in memory and exceeds the hundred kindnesses that they give me," he says sadly.

In the four years he has worked in Lesbos, the hostility of the locals has reached maximum and minimum levels, he says: "The concern is that the next peak is higher than the one we just saw."