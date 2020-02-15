HUD awards almost $ 20 million to the Los Angeles Housing Authority – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The US Department of Housing and Urban Development. UU. He announced Friday that he will grant nearly $ 20 million to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles to make improvements to public housing properties.

The financing was part of a series of grants for housing improvements granted throughout the country, for a total of $ 2.7 billion. The Los Angeles County Development Authority also received around $ 7.1 million. The funds are provided through the HUD Capital Funds Program, which offers annual funds to some 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair or improve public housing.

The funding comes one day after HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited Los Angeles as part of his Driving Affordable Housing Across America bus tour. As chairman of the White House Council to eliminate regulatory barriers to affordable housing, Carson set up the bus tour to hear directly from communities across the country about his experience with affordable housing barriers.

While in Los Angeles, Carson made a stop at the University of Southern California to participate in a panel on homeless people. Several elected officials from Los Angeles attended the panel, which focused primarily on the stock of affordable housing.

On Thursday, the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy released the results of a new state survey that showed that nearly 23 percent of respondents indicated that homelessness or housing was one of the main concerns before of the primary elections of March 3.

According to the survey, more than a quarter of California voters personally know someone who is homeless. The possibility of ending up without a home is also a concern that voters have expressed. Many of the voters surveyed in California said they fear that they or someone they love may be left homeless. These results coexist with almost half of the state, 44 percent, qualifying the economy as excellent or good.

Voters also want funds spent to control the visible signs of homelessness in their communities, according to the USC survey.

"This new survey provides indisputable evidence that the homeless crisis is affecting more people, families and communities across the state than ever before," said USC Price School dean Jack Knott in a statement. "It is imperative that we continue to encourage innovative thinking and intelligent solutions that can help communities create more affordable housing options in the short and long term to address this chronic and annoying problem."

On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin issued a series of recommendations aimed at expanding the inventory of affordable housing in Los Angeles, including an option for the city to start a social housing program.

HUD funds are expected to be distributed in March or April, according to HUD. HACLA officials said the housing authority has not yet made plans for the funds and will announce more once the money has been distributed. Housing authorities, including HACLA, generally use these grants to complete large-scale improvements, such as replacing roofs or making energy efficiency improvements to replace old electrical pipes and systems, according to HUD.

