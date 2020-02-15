How $ 30 million per season fits into Tom Brady's market value

Let's set one thing right away: Tom Brady is incomparable.

No one has won as much as he. No one has done so well, for so long. And no one has been in the position they will likely be next month, like a 43-year-old quarterback who will enter free agency with the belief that he still has more to prove and could be courted by a group. of suitors.

As such, no one can say with certainty at this time what the market will offer Brady, including the Patriots, who in recent weeks said in a report that they are willing to offer their iconic quarterback $ 30 million to the 2020 season, and in another story that is said to be irritated by such a suggestion.

"That number is now an albatross for the process," Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote in the latest report, which was published on February 7.

However, that number continues to appear amid the rampant speculation. More recently it appeared in a report by Minnesota-based journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who said Friday that the Raiders are prepared to offer Brady a two-year contract for a total value of $ 60 million.

Is that real? We will not officially know until at least March 18, when Brady will become a full-fledged agent if he does not re-sign with New England before that date.

But is it realistic?

Yes, although that would seem to depend on how the teams evaluate or explain the fall in Brady's production during the last season and a half. How long they are willing to commit to a player entering their 21st professional season. And, perhaps most importantly, how much they are willing to pay for the value outside the field of having the greatest of all time and their stellar power as the executor in the field of their franchise for a couple of falls.

THE $ 30 MILLION MARKET

According to a valuation based on a contract, Brady is absolutely worth that kind of cash. Spotrac.com, a great resource for information on players' contracts (and their ramifications) in football and beyond, projects that Brady's market value will be almost $ 33.9 million per year, for two years.

The site reached that conclusion by comparing the last two seasons of Brady with the statistics published by four other quarterbacks in the two seasons before they signed their own contract extensions. Spotrac says the agreements agreed by those QB averaged 3.5 years at a rate of $ 34 million per season.

It is also worth noting that the average age of the players at the time they signed was 31.5, so it will be a decade younger than Brady. And those four, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, represented four of only six quarterbacks (in a 32-team league) that Spotrac says they earned $ 30 million in average annual value last season. The others were Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

HOW MUCH ARE THE EQUIPMENT COMMITTED TO THE QB?

The Rodgers & # 39; Packers were the only NFL team that committed more than $ 30 million in salary space to the quarterback position last season. The salary cap money can be maneuvered, of course, but that is easier to do when it extends through more seasons, or when there is another extension to follow, none of which is true with Brady.

And although the total limit is expected to increase by about $ 12 million for the next season, last season suggested that committing a lot of money to the quarterback is not a prerequisite for winning. On average, playoff teams committed $ 18.7 million in capitalization for their QB. By hitting a young stallion, Kansas City ($ 9.2 million), Houston ($ 6.8 million), Buffalo ($ 6.6 million) and Baltimore ($ 4.2 million) reached the postseason with a strain on the cover of about half of the average league.

WHAT IS YOUR PRODUCTION?

So, from a strictly soccer perspective, a team would logically need to see Brady as a quarterback among the top eight to justify paying him $ 30 million for next season. In 2019, it ranked 13th in touchdown passes, 19th among qualifiers in passer rating and 27 in yards per attempt.

Those who were close to Brady's 24 touchdown passes and the 3 to 1 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions were fellow free agent Ryan Tannehill (22: 6), Raider Derek Carr (21: 8), Jaguar Gardner Minshew (21: 6), and Colt Jacoby Brissett (18: 6). That group includes a scrap, a rookie, one of Brady and Carr's old backups, whom Brady would replace if he accepts a Las Vegas offer.

In total, those four earned a total of $ 41 million last season, with Carr representing $ 20 million of that.

Those in the Brady neighborhood according to yards per attempt was an even more humiliating list. He averaged 6.6, his worst level since 2002 and almost a full yard of his career average. Here are the other qualifiers that averaged between 6.5 and 6.9 yards per pitch: Kyler Murray, Sam Darnold, Case Keenum, Kyle Allen, Carson Wentz, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Brissett and Andy Dalton. Four of them were backups at some point this season. Brissett would have been if Andrew Luck had not retired at the end of the preseason. Among the rest, Murray was a rookie, Darnold was in his second season and Josh Allen joined Wentz as the only members of the group that supported the winning teams.

Even with a couple of additional benefits of being high first-round picks, those players earned an average of $ 10.75 million for that production last season.

Some of those same QBs were also the company of Brady by the measure of the pin rating. He finished at 88, his lowest level since 2013, which had been the only season since 2007 in which his rating was worse than 96. The five names just ahead of Brady were Ryan, Keenum, Minshew, Philip Rivers and Brissett. The five names right behind him were Jones, Murray, Goff, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Allen.

The average salary for the 10 quarterbacks whose passer rating was around Brady in 2019 was $ 15.4 million, even with Ryan getting $ 44.75 million. Once again, Brady and Allen (this time accompanied by Goff) were the only teams that recorded a winning record with quarterback production at that level.

BEYOND NUMBERS

The statistics, therefore, say a team can get what the Patriots got from Brady in 2019 for much less than $ 30 million. But that's where teams chasing Brady must put a monetary value on the quality of what the Pats put around them last season, and how much obstacle it was to their final production.

Pro Football Focus recently criticized New England receivers, blaming them for not giving Brady where to go with his pitches and for some of the pressure that forced him to hold on to the ball more than he has in years. The Patriots also lacked a significant threat in the tight end this season, after Rob Gronkowski's retirement, and the offensive line was not consistent enough to make the running game worrying for Pats' opponents.

If a team observes its own offense, sees better support for the quarterback and determines that in its Brady system it will be closer to the elite, it could justify a wave of short-term expenses. The justification becomes even easier when it comes to a club that tries to create rumors, such as the Raiders or the Chargers, although there are at least questions about whether Brady would be a major improvement, whether strictly as a quarterback.

On the other hand, a team could also look at Brady's 60.8 percent completion rate, view NFL next-generation statistics that show an expected completion rate on those 64 percent releases, and take note that the 3.1 percent difference places him in the kingdom of three QB lost their jobs last year (Eli Manning, Dalton and Mariota). Others could take note of what Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes did in dominating the league this season, or what the youngest and fastest quarterbacks have been able to do lately, and see greater value in the diversity that a mobile pitcher can offer. on the offensive

Some might even determine that adding Brady would require them to adapt their offensive to a guy who left his mark in another era of offensive strategy. Or you could force the search for men who fit you well, given the evidence that suggests that not everyone will work. The teams must also determine the cost of these aspects.

So, does $ 30 million make sense to Brady? It is definitely not as simple as putting a price on Brady. You can have a number in mind, and you can get it, but it will only come after a much broader evaluation and how each individual team analyzes their priorities.

And given the wide variety of opinions in the NFL, particularly with these incomparable circumstances surrounding an incomparable player, the only certainty is that by March 18 no possible outcome should come as a real surprise.