Housing activists protest disrupts Valentine's dinner at the exclusive SF tavern – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Singing "housing is a human right," several dozen activists entered a popular Oakland restaurant on Friday night, interrupting customers' Valentine's dinner to call the owner of the establishment as a merciless mega corporation determined to squeeze the tenants.

Approximately 60 protesters marched to The Keystone on the fourth street near Market in downtown San Francisco on Friday. The luxury tavern is located on a property owned by Mosser Capital, which also has many other buildings throughout the Bay Area. According to protesters, corporate greed can force them to move out of their homes. Many in the group live on a Mosser property.

"We really know what is going on. Long-term tenants are being expelled," said Sabeena Shah, who has lived in her apartment in Oakland for approximately 10 years. Shah says that, in the past two years, her rent has increased by almost 20 percent.

"This is a trend I noticed for many teachers I know. They have had to take a second job to be able to afford to stay here."

Tenants say that rent increases come in several forms, including requests for capital improvements.

Angela Shannon said: “This billion-dollar company comes in and tries to pass the costs of $ 1,300 for a candlestick in the lobby that nobody asked for. It's ridiculous!"

At this rate, tenants fear they are just one more increase from being pushed into the streets. They hope that, raising their voices and raising awareness about this issue, corporate owners such as Mosser Capital will stop spending unnecessary expenses on tenants.

"Some of the improvements must be paid by the landlord and we have critical health and safety problems that are not being taken care of," Shah said.

KPIX spoke with the Keystone general manager but declined to comment. KPIX also contacted Mosser Capital on Friday night, but has not received a response.