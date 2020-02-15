Homeless people die of exposure as Denver temperatures drop

%MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0611% %MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0612%

Last week, two men who experienced homelessness in Denver died because of what police say was probably exposed as temperatures fell and snow covered the city.

%MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0613% %MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0614%

With these deaths, a total of 16 homeless people have died so far this year.

%MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0615% %MINIFYHTMLd17e96fe65f492b33decac49f2f43f0616%

Denver police commander Aaron Sanchez told Up News Info that a man was found dead Monday morning near a bus stop at the southern end of Brighton Boulevard. The second man was found the morning of February 8 in the 2100 block of California Street.

Autopsies are currently pending to confirm the form of death in both cases, but Sanchez said the cause was probably the exposure.

Temperatures dropped to 8 degrees on Monday, data from the National Weather Service show. On February 8, temperatures in Denver fell to a minimum of 13 degrees.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and her staff say the deaths underscore the need not only to revoke the controversial ban on camping in urban Denver, but also to rethink the conversation about those who live on city streets.

"The answers we hear from callers and are upset because they are camping outside is a trial that says they are choosing this lifestyle," said Lisa Calderón, chief of staff at CdeBaca. "I don't know anyone who decides to lose their fingers or toes from frost or anyone who decides to die by a dump."

Since January 1, 14 other homeless people have died in Denver, said Tammy Vigil, spokesman for the city's Department of Public Health and Environment. However, the causes of death remain unclear. Two of them died outside, and two were injured outside but died in a hospital, Vigil said. The rest "seemed to have suffered the wounds that killed them inside and died inside."

The numbers seem to be in line with the trend of the city in the last two years. Last year, an estimated 108 homeless people died, Vigil said. The previous year, 114 died.

Most do not die of exposure, Vigil said. Three of the 16 deaths so far this year were probably due to exposure or hypothermia and nine of the 108 deaths last year were probably due to exposure, he said.

CdeBaca has already said it will propose a repeal of the Denver urban camping ban, whose legality was questioned in December after a county judge dismissed a fine issued to a homeless man for violating the ban. In that decision, the judge said the ban amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. The city's lawyers appealed the decision.

But he still has to formally propose a repeal, saying that more research is needed, and that no other board member has supported the measure. He needs a total of nine votes to overcome an inevitable veto promised by Mayor Michael Hancock.

But Sanchez said the deaths and the camping ban are not related.

"When we reach these cold periods, we don't apply the camping ban, we just focus on disclosure," he said.

Despite the unlikely prospect of repealing CdeBaca, Calderón said the idea is more about having the conversation.

"She is pushing her colleagues towards a sense of urgency around this issue that they have not had as a collective body," he said. “Our district is the zero point for this problem. Because other districts are not suffering the effects like us, it has not been a priority. "