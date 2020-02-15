Here's a closer look at the bills that Whitmer signed as law – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House bills 5187 and 5188 and Senate bill 455 on Thursday. Here we take a closer look.

House Bill 5187 It requires an amount equal to all lost income for the State School Aid Fund (SAF) due to an exemption for qualified data centers to be deposited in the SAF. The bill was sponsored by Representative Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor.

House Bill 5188 requires that a person who requested an exemption for a qualified data center report the purchase price of the data center equipment to the Treasury Department, as well as other information, to determine the amount of lost revenue for the SAF. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.

Senate Bill 455 modifies the General Property Tax Law to allow certain personal properties within a Renaissance zone to be exempt from certain assessments and taxes. The bill was sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas, Republican of Midland.

