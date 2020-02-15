Hannah Brown talks about what the bachelor is missing and if she will ever be back at the bachelorette party

The last season of The Bachelorette ended with a shock that nobody saw coming when Hannah Brown left the series compromised, but came to the meeting as a single woman. The 25-year-old recently revealed if she would return to the program to make a second round and what she thinks is missing in the Peter Weber season.

This delivery of ABC's basic element has had its worst criticism so far. Among the spectators who feel that the cast is too young and some of the ladies who only seem to advance their career as influential, it has been difficult to invest in them.

Hannah's ex is Bachelor and, although they have closed the chapter on their relationship during the first episode of the new season, she knows what her season is missing.

Brown was invited to the Scrubbing In Live podcast, where she shared her thoughts.

‘What was good for me is how to process it. And to let everyone and myself know why I like each person. I think that is what is missing a little this season. Even if you didn't agree, you knew why I liked the person. I really liked immersing myself in the men there and I tried to want to give it my all. And be completely vulnerable with everyone watching too. You knew where he was all the time, and it was really because he was all in everything. I think it is really important if everyone is investing in their life, and they are doing it for the right reason. You have to go all in. "

As for that he would do it all over again, he seems to be hoping to meet his boy in a more organic way.

‘I'm still sitting in a cafeteria waiting for someone to happen. I think being single or single is a way of finding love. However, I don't think it's my only option. I still have hopes for coffee, as if someone were to appear. "

What do you think about Hannah's point of view?



