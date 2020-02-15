Hailey Bieber takes Urban Outfitters to the Valentine's Day party to launch changes with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spent Valentine's Day together celebrating Justin Bieber's new album Changes and Hailey used Urban Outfitters. The impressive 23-year-old model got attention and received praise from social media fans who said she looked beautiful just by wearing a pair of jeans and a red sweater. Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly designed Hailey for the popular look.

Hailey shared several photos of her and Justin of the event where they kissed, hugged and posted together. Justin was wearing a hat and Hailey was wearing a heart headband. Although fans loved the adorable photos of the two, it was Hailey's outfit and accessories that have become a topic of conversation.

The short sweater that Hailey wore sold out quickly, but as expected. He wore Urban Fitters, Rochelle Fuzzy Cropped Cardigan that sells for around $ 60. Hailey wore the red sweater, but is also available in colors such as lilac, charcoal and turquoise. He paired the sweater with a pair of straight Natasha Zinko Frayed Hem Straight Leg jeans that cost approximately $ 628. For the shoes, he wore a pair of Nike Women’s Air Force 1 of 2007. The shoes sell for around $ 90.

You can see several photos that Hailey Beiber shared on her official Instagram account, where she has 24.9 million followers below.

Fans are delighted to see how close Justin and Hailey are as a married couple. Recently they shared behind-the-scenes images of their wedding in Justin’s YouTube movie Seasons To an incredible response. You can watch a video of Justin and Hailey when they took their wedding vows on September 30, 2020, in the following video player.

Hailey also wore several Anita Ko earrings. The earrings were large smooth hoops with marquise diamond studs for approximately $ 3,400 and Huggies with 3 drops of diamond pear that cost approximately $ 7,000. She also wore a necklace from her husband's Bieber signature .

What do you think of Hailey Bieber's outfit? Do you like your Urban Outfitters cropped cardigan sweater? Are you a fan of Natasha Zinko's acid washed jeans vintage look?

Rumors suggest that Hailey and Justin will soon start working in a family. Are you eager to see what the future holds for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber?



