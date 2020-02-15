Home Entertainment Gwen Stefani is still very sick to act, forced calls outside the...

Gwen Stefani is still very sick to act, forced calls outside the Valentine's show

The former leader of No Doubt is forced to take a long rest to recover from her illness, which led her to cancel another Just a Girl show in Las Vegas.

Up News Info
gwen Stefani He canceled his Valentine's concert in Las Vegas because he is still too sick to perform.

The singer now ruled out three shows last week while fighting a mysterious illness, and went to social media on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to apologize to fans for canceling another Just a Girl Las Vegas residency program at the Planet Hollywood resort .

%MINIFYHTML7d15172d2dddfacdb63ce0063b30ca8813%%MINIFYHTML7d15172d2dddfacdb63ce0063b30ca8814%

"I'm still wrong and I won't be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14th at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," he tweeted. "I plan to return for my shows from February 15-22. Refunds will be available at your original point of purchase. I'm very sorry."

%MINIFYHTML7d15172d2dddfacdb63ce0063b30ca8815% %MINIFYHTML7d15172d2dddfacdb63ce0063b30ca8816%

Stefani started his Just a Girl residence at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood in July 2018.

