Gwen Stefani is still very sick to act, forced calls outside the Valentine's show

The former leader of No Doubt is forced to take a long rest to recover from her illness, which led her to cancel another Just a Girl show in Las Vegas.
Up News Info –
gwen Stefani He canceled his Valentine's concert in Las Vegas because he is still too sick to perform.
The singer now ruled out three shows last week while fighting a mysterious illness, and went to social media on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to apologize to fans for canceling another Just a Girl Las Vegas residency program at the Planet Hollywood resort .
"I'm still wrong and I won't be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14th at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," he tweeted. "I plan to return for my shows from February 15-22. Refunds will be available at your original point of purchase. I'm very sorry."
Stefani started his Just a Girl residence at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood in July 2018.