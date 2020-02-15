Graduate students of the University of California at Santa Cruz reach the fifth day of strike for a higher salary

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Graduate students from the University of California at Santa Cruz have reached their fifth day of strike to try to force the university to pay higher salaries immediately.

The students working on the picket lines this week have joined together to retain the qualifications of the last semesters of the university until administrators provide a cost of living adjustment for graduate students, who say they cannot pay the rent and others University expenses due to low wages.

Local police have arrested several students, according to the students' Twitter page, which has been updated with scenes of the strike during the week.

The strike has attracted the attention of national media, as hundreds of students, teachers and supporters picket and raise funds to support graduate workers.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $ 46,000 toward a $ 50,000 goal for striking workers.

