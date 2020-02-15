Gophers and Lindsay Whalen agree to extend the contract – Up News Info

– The University of Minnesota and women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen agreed to an extension of the contract that will keep her with the Golden Gophers until 2024.

The Board of Regents of the university approved the extension on Friday.

Whalen is one of the most decorated Golden Gophers players in the history of women's basketball. She returned to Minnesota as a coach on April 13, 2018. The team is 36-21 overall during her tenure.

Whalen led the Gophers to their only Final Four in program history in 2004. After playing five seasons with Connecticut Sun, Whalen returned to his home state with Minnesota Lynx and won four WNBA championships.

In his first season as a Gophers coach, Whalen led the team to a 21-11 overall record, a 9-9 mark in the league game and a place in the second round of the WNIT.

Minnesota started the 2018-19 season winning its first 12 games, tied for the third best streak in the team's history. With the start of 12-0, Whalen tied his former coach, Pam Borton (2002-03), for the best undefeated start of a coach in his first year at a Big Ten school since the incorporation of women's athletics into the conference at 1982-83) The only coach in a Big Ten school with the most victories in his first year was Debbie Wilson of Ohio State, who started 14-0 in 1972-73.

Whalen finished his career as an all-time leader in Minnesota, as well as being second in assists and third in steals. Selected four times statewide at Hutchinson High School, she was the first three-time All-American in the history of the Gopher program, a three-time All-Big Ten selection and three times the Academic All-Big Ten honoree. His shirt, number 13, hangs on the beams of Williams Arena.

In the international competition, Whalen was a key piece for the dominant performances of the US team. UU. In the world championship and the Olympic competition. Whalen played for two teams with a gold medal in the World Championship (2010, 2014) and also won two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016).

