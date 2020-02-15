Google removes this application from Play Store again – Apps News

Google has removed the popular ToTok messaging application amid claims that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is using it to spy for mass surveillance for a second time.

The application was previously removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store in December.

ToTok was allegedly used by the country to track every conversation, movement, relationship, date, sound and image of those who install it on their phones, reported Friday 9to5Google.

%MINIFYHTML5f145288f1eedc249bec31481436259611% %MINIFYHTML5f145288f1eedc249bec31481436259612%

According to US officials familiar with the classified intelligence assessment, the application that works as Signal or Telegram has been downloaded millions of times on Android and iOS devices in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

ToTok emerged to become one of the most downloaded social applications in the United States last week, according to the app ranking and research firm App Annie.

An investigation by NYT found that the company behind ToTok is known as Breej Holding, which is a front-end firm affiliated with DarkMatter, a piracy and cyber intelligence company based in Abu Dhabi.

DarkMatter is already under an FBI investigation for possible cyber crimes.

Previously, the probe also linked ToTok with Pax AI, a data mining company based in Abu Dhabi that appears to be linked to DarkMatter.

