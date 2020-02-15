Google announces five new games for Stadia – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd2d4b7f8f8c71072389e4bc7317ee71f11% %MINIFYHTMLd2d4b7f8f8c71072389e4bc7317ee71f12%

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced that five new specific games will arrive at its Stadia cloud gaming service in the coming months.

Among the five games are three & # 39; First on Stadia & # 39 ;, which will be released on the Google platform before any other. These are lost words: beyond the page, batteries in batteries (in batteries) and spitlings. The other two are Serious Sam Collection and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

In addition to the new games, Google also tweeted this week that it began silently implementing 4K support for the Chrome web browser.

The company previously revealed that it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based gaming service & # 39; Stadia & # 39; this year.

More than 10 games only in the first half of this year that will only be available on Stadia when they are released.

The company recently launched the last batch of games it promised for 2019, including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, while Ghost Recon Breakpoint will arrive soon.

Tom Clancy & # 39; s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the first game to offer Google’s promised Stream Connect feature that allows players to see their teammates' screens so they can coordinate.

