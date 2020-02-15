Gina Kirschenheiter of RHOC reveals that she moved with her new boyfriend – "He's a little older,quot;

Six months in the relationship, Royal Housewives of Orange County the star Gina Kirschenheiter moved with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen. Kirschenheiter says the movement is "something important,quot; and that he knows it doesn't seem like enough time, but he feels he has known Mullen forever.

"We are so comfortable," said Kirschenheiter Persons magazine. "It's the weirdest thing. I'm not the type of girl that has to be with a boy or in a relationship. Even during the whole drama with my ex, I was perfectly fine alone and doing my thing. But from the moment I started to talk to Travis, I knew I had very acute feelings for him. "

The 35-year-old added that Mullen is an adorable human, with a good heart and a good heart. Kirschenheiter says that her boyfriend loves her for her, and despite her imperfections, madness and past.

Kirschenheiter explained that the most important change for her was to have a relationship with someone who cares what happens in her daily life, even boring things. She loves that Mullen really cares what is going on with her, and he listens. If something is important to her, it is important to Mullen, and they have a respectful bond.

Kirschenheiter bought a three-bedroom house for the couple to move along with their children: Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, who shares with her ex-husband, Matt. And Mullen will move with his three children: two girls and a boy of 8, 6 and 3 years.

the RHOC Star joked that they are a "modern day Brady bunch. "And, they are just a maid far from filling the central square.

Kirschenheiter says that all children get along and that their personalities complement each other well. He added that there are some days when they don't have each other and the children really miss each other, but they are on the same schedule for every two weekends.

She says they call the two young children "Double Trouble," and they are already like brothers. And her daughter Sienna loves it because she now has sisters.

Gina Kirschenheiter says it was nice to see how close she and the children of Travis Mullen are and how much they love each other. Although they only have three bedrooms, each child has their own space. And they have triple bunk beds in both children's rooms.

She says that the fact that children are so happy together has made them feel confident in their decision to move together, and reminds them that they are doing the right thing. However, the couple has no plans to get married soon.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



