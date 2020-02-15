Gillingham 2 – 1 Doncaster

%MINIFYHTML27e3b162a73cfb1df5a6f251b704373711% %MINIFYHTML27e3b162a73cfb1df5a6f251b704373712%

Cameron John suffered a double disaster as his two goals allowed Gillingham to come from behind and beat Doncaster by 10 men 2-1.

Ben Sheaf had shot spectacularly to the top corner from 20 yards to put Rovers ahead in the 13th minute.

Darren Moore's team almost scored a second chance when the wind almost deflected Ben Whiteman's 35-yard free kick on goalie Jack Bonham of the Gills.

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men as striker Fejiri Okenabirhie saw red seven minutes before the break after getting tangled up with Barry Fuller and appearing to elbow the Gills.

Gillingham quickly pressed home his numerical advantage and matched when Tom O & # 39; Connor's corner beat goalkeeper Seny Dieng after appearing to deflect Rovers defender John.

Tom Anderson's half volley crashed at the foot of the post when Doncaster almost regained the lead five minutes after the break, but Gills moved on when John cut Jordan Roberts center into his own net in the 67th minute.

Roberts then came to the post late for the hosts, who are now undefeated in 13 league games dating back to December.