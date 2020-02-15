Gillette Adaptive Ski Day allowed patients to ski at Buck Hill – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It was Gillette's adaptive ski day at Buck Hill on Saturday.

All the children who attended were patients with Gillette Children & # 39; s Specialty Healthcare. They reached the slopes thanks to the adaptive ski equipment.

Some children skied in an upright position, while others used a ski bike or sit-n-ski.

Children have complex medical conditions, but that didn't stop them from having fun in the snow.

"Elliot was born with spina bifida, it is definitely a character," said one mother. "He has limited mobility from the waist down, so this is where chair skis are very beneficial for him."

The event was supported in part by Padraig’s Place Adaptive Winter Sports and the Adaptive Ski Program in the Mankato area.