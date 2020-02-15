Gigi Hadid confirms that she and Zayn Malik are back together with Sweet Valentine's Day Post!

It's official! On Valentine's Day, Gigi Hadid finally confirmed that she and Zayn Malik were back together again! This comes weeks after rumors that they had gathered.

The supermodel turned to social networks to share a photo of her former One Direction singer again, again boyfriend and it is safe to say that fans could not contain their enthusiasm.

%MINIFYHTML79508d4c9674f5631d8d477e3abb4a7811% %MINIFYHTML79508d4c9674f5631d8d477e3abb4a7812%

The supplement was taken on a farm in December and the caption reads: ‘HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm December 2019. ’

It seems that it was Gigi who captured the photo that shows Zayn posing for the camera with a big smile on his face.

These are some of the fans excited reactions to the revelation that Gigi and Zayn are back together: "Screaminnnggg." / "Very happy for you!" / "The public wants a picture of you two!"

Suspicions that they had gathered began a few weeks ago when Gigi published a tribute to Zayn's mother!

It was a delicious IG Story dish that came along with a legend: Domingo Sunday in the kitchen, about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites! @Mamamalik curry chicken pasta salad. (Hopefully one day share the receipt with the world). "

And that was not all! A couple of weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were also seen holding hands during their birthday celebration last month.

During another outing the next day, the two were also caught hugging.

It was quite difficult to misunderstand all these situations, but still, fans were waiting for confirmation and this is exactly what they got on love day!

In addition, fans are not the only happy ones, it seems that Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, is too.

Ad

Inside information previously shared with HollywoodLife that she loves all the boys her daughters have brought home. He is very close to the couple and always liked Zayn very much. So, if he is what makes Gigi happy, then she supports him. "



Post views:

0 0