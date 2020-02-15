Gigantes, A makes the first trade since 1990 – Up News Info San Francisco

MESA, Arizona (AP) – The first baseball exchange in almost 30 years between two teams separated only by a bay and a bridge occurred on Saturday, when the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics completed an agreement.

In a move to add experience to their bullpen, the Athletics obtained the Burch Smith right from the Giants for cash.

The last time Oakland and San Francisco made an exchange was on December 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired outfielder Ernest Riles de los Gigantes for outfielder Darren Lewis and minor league pitcher Pedro Peña.

"Then that broke the rope, huh?" Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

The president of Giants baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, worked for the Athletics as his assistant to the general manager of 2011-14. Zaidi and Oakland general manager David Forst and executive Billy Beane thought they would talk about agreements at some point.

"Every time they feel they do an update, even if it's incremental, you do it," Melvin said.

Smith was designated for assignment by the Giants last week. He posted a 2.08 ERA in 10 games for them last season after being claimed for Milwaukee exemptions in mid-August. Smith was 7.82 in seven games for the Brewers before being fired.

Smith, 29, is 2-10 with a 6.57 ERA in 65 appearances, including 13 starts, in parts of three major league seasons. He made his debut with the San Diego Padres in 2013 and also launched for Kansas City.

Oakland pitcher Daniel Mengden was put on the disabled list for 60 days. He was up and down between the A & # 39; s and Triple-A Las Vegas last season and underwent surgery on his right elbow on February 10.

