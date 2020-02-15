Germany will eliminate the use of coal by 2038 | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML857bed94b827fb36a133b87ad3793f7111% %MINIFYHTML857bed94b827fb36a133b87ad3793f7112%
Germany says it is sending a signal to the world that coal is dying.
The country plans to stop using natural resources to generate energy.
But experts say the pace of the government's plan is too slow.
As Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera reports, some fear that by not removing coal quickly enough, communities will be destroyed.