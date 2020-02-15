Genesis Invitational: Rory McIlroy tied with Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLc09de3784905c3550fb4aa2d268e90d711% %MINIFYHTMLc09de3784905c3550fb4aa2d268e90d712%







Rory McIlroy is ready for a Sunday showdown with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott after the trio took a part of the lead in the final round of the Invitational Genesis.

McIlroy posted a 68 of three minors in the Riviera Country Club to join Scott, who made four birdies on a five-hole stretch around the curve, and the overnight leader, Kuchar, at 10 below.

Russell Henley and Harold Varner III are heading to the final round with a shot out of the rhythm in a fourth tie, with Dustin Johnson in eight under and two back alongside Joel Dahmen.

A congested leaderboard sees the top 16 players separated by just four shots facing the last day, while tournament host Tiger Woods placed in tie 63 after a five below 76.

Starting the day two shots from the front, McIlroy threw from the back of the green to tap-in to match Kuchar's birdie in par five first, but failed from seven feet to another in the fifth.

McIlroy has not finished worse than fourth in his first four appearances of the season

Kuchar approached a short distance in the seventh to briefly go three ahead, only to have McIlroy respond by publishing consecutive birdies on his next two holes to reach the backward turn one.

The advantage became two again when Kuchar rolled on a footnote 15 in the 11th and McIlroy could not convert his birdie attempt from half the distance, since Varner began his nine-round lap with successive gains to temporarily join the action for the second.

Kuchar pursues a cable-to-cable victory in California

McIlroy made a pair of two putts from 85 feet in the twelfth and took a part of the lead in a two-stroke swing in the next, where he made a 10-foot foot and Kuchar could not convert his eight-foot foot for the pair.

The leadership changed hands once again when Kuchar climbed up and down a green bunker to save the pair in 14, where McIlroy bogey after finding sand on the tee, before throwing three punches from the next green to fall back . next to the Northern Irish in 10 bass.

McIlroy moved forward for the first time with a 10-foot birdie on 16, while Kuchar made three 30-foot putts for a third bogey in four holes, only for the American to respond by draining a 15-foot birdie on the next in leaving the couple tied in the direction of the last four pair.

With Scott, in the group ahead, rolling in a 10-foot birdie to join the leadership part, McIlroy rushed to save the pair of the hard and Kuchar also finished with a four to leave the trio locked at the top.

Scott is making his first appearance since winning the PGA Australian Championship in December

Russell Henley pierced an 85-foot eagle on his way to a third-round 68 and a part of the quarter, while a joint round of Day 64 led Hideki Matsuyama to the group in six below that also includes Jon Rahm.

Woods & # 39; 76 included a double bogey of four putts from within 20 feet and five more bogeys, while Ryan Palmer needed six attempts to get out of a bunker on his way to a sextuple-bogey in par three 14 and a third. round 81.

