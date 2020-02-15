Genesis Invitational: Exit times for the final round in Riviera | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLd032fda9c560400a8a1fafa98b1472ca11% %MINIFYHTMLd032fda9c560400a8a1fafa98b1472ca12%





Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy will be in the final group with Adam Scott in Riviera

Groups and departure times for the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.

USA UU., Unless indicated, all GMT hours

Starting at hole 1

1650 Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Denny McCarthy

1700 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale

Koepka is one of three players who can finish the week as world number 1

1711 Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Landry

1721 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Scott Piercy, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

1732 Matthew Fitzpatrick (English), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Brian Stuard

McIlroy in three-way tie in Riviera Report and highlights of the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

1742 Paul Casey (English), James Hahn, Chez Reavie

1753 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sebastián Muñoz (Col)

1803 Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm (Spa), Wyndham Clark

1814 Sung Kang (Kor), Luke List, Scott Brown

1824 Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch

1835 Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, Joel Dahmen

1845 Adam Scott (Aus), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Matt Kuchar

McIlroy posted a three below 68 on Saturday

Starting at hole 10

1650 Patrick Cantlay, Sergio García (Spa), JT Poston

1700 Adam Schenk, Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1711 Xander Schauffele, Martin Trainer, Joseph Bramlett

1721 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Patrick Rodgers

1732 Jordan Spieth, Martin Laird (Sco), Justin Rose (Eng)

1742 Pat Pérez, Brian Harman, Alex Noren (Swe)

1753 Bud Cauley, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1803 Steve Stricker, J.B. Holmes, Tony Finau

1814 Brendon Todd, Tiger Woods, J.J. Spaun

Woods is 15 strokes of the pace after a total of more than 76 on Saturday

1824 Kyle Stanley, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

1835 Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

