Gallegos & # 39; double-double lifts Westminster over Adams City in the 60-45 victory – Up News Info

Adams City could not beat Westminster in a 60-45 loss on Thursday.

Westminster was scored by Marina Boltz, who scored 15 points and also recorded three rebounds and two assists. Valerie Gallegos recorded a double double, scoring 10 points and collecting 13 rebounds.

Adams City was the leader in scoring for Jay Jones, who scored 15 points, while recording seven rebounds and two assists. RayAnn Negrete helped the effort by contributing eight points and two rebounds.

Both teams will hit the road in their next competition, with Westminster going to play Prairie View and Adams City against Hinkley.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.