%MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315711% %MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315712%





Chris Pennell missed a penalty of last sigh when Worcester lost at home to chase Bath in the Premier League …

%MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315713% %MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315714%

Recapitulate all the action of the Gallagher Premier League on Saturday when Bath and London Irish won on the road, while Saracens and Leicester Tigers won at home …

Worcester Bathroom 21-22

%MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315715% %MINIFYHTML609d30dfb984ac06a07b769c790d315716%

Bath continued its move towards the Gallagher Premiership playoff positions by beating Worcester 22-21 in Sixways.

Worcester had the chance to win it with the final kick of the game, but Chris Pennell's 55-meter effort went wide.

Although Storm Dennis did not arrive during the game, Bath strikers provided enough ferocity to get Worcester out of his way.

Number eight Zach Mercer, flank Francois Louw and padlock Josh McNally scored all attempts, while Rhys Priestland threw two conversions and a penalty.

Harlequins 15-29 Irish London

Curtis Rona crossed for a double when Irish London secured consecutive victories at the Gallagher Premier for the first time in six years with an impressive 29-15 victory at Harlequins.

In miserable conditions on the Stoop, the Exiles took full advantage of the Dennis storm that blew behind them in the first half when Matt Rogerson and former Wallaby Rona approached.

Quins lost 17-3 in the interval and, although the newly crowned player of the month Alex Dombrandt reduced arrears with a solo score now customary in the second half, Rona's second put Irish in control.

Cadan Murley was late for the hosts, but Irish consolidated a bonus point victory, three weeks after the impressive Northampton in the Franklin Gardens, when Oli Hoskins left when he died.

Saracens 36-22 Sale Sharks

The Saracens left their problems off the field to ensure a convincing 36-22 Gallagher Premiership victory over Sale Sharks.

Manu Vunipola, returning from England's U-20 service, scored 13 points for the hosts, as the kickers dominated the game despite the windy conditions.

The relegated Saracens extended their undefeated record in the local league against Sharks to 13 games in 15 years, despite having seven players absent due to the Six Nations.

The sharks, who were looking for a third league victory in the rebound, lost the opportunity to capitalize on the defeat of Gloucester in fourth place against Exeter last night.

Leicester wasps 18-9

Leicester's full back, Telusa Veainu, was the star of a sad 18-9 victory at the Gallagher Premier over Midlands Wasps rivals at Welford Road.

With the game at stake, the Tongan took advantage of Wasps's mishandling to run 90 meters and complete a miserable week for Wasps, during which Dai Young retired after nine years as head of rugby.

For much of the game, Wasps seemed the most likely winners and led three Jimmy Gopperth penalties, but a strong performance in the second half of the Leicester group led them to a deserved victory.

Greg Bateman scored the Tigers' other attempt with Noel Reid kicking a penalty and conversion, while Tom Hardwick added a penalty.