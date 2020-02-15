Future confirms in this video that it has changed for his girlfriend Lori Harvey: the couple is taking things to the next level

The rapper Future decided to bathe his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with tons of roses for Valentine's Day.

The 23-year-old model published a video where she is waking up in her new multi-million dollar mansion in Los Angeles and discovered that the whole house was covered with bouquets of red roses, petals and candles.

A fan said this: "Happy Valentine's Day,quot;, I have Lori Harvey on my wish list. That's all I want for Christmas. "

Another commentator wrote: “Will the future spend thousands on roses but want to reduce child support? SMFH ".

This sponsor revealed: "The Lori man wanted to be a hooligan girlfriend who dreamed of these times in private school as a child. I love how the future changes for Lori ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

This person said: "The future wants to reduce child support because he spends all his money on Lori 😂😂😂 who is going to clean all that."

It seems that Lori is ready to bring some changes in her life since the model recently hinted that she had gotten a new home.

The 23-year-old girl presented for the first time the news about her purchase on social networks, where she shared a photograph with a bottle of luxurious champagne and a handwritten message with congratulations on the move.

The gesture moved Steve Harvey's stepdaughter because she captioned her post with the words "First gift for house warming,quot; in combination with an emoji at heart.

So far, Lori has not shared any real image of her new place, but her numerous followers rushed to wish her all the best and congratulate her on buying a house.

It seems that Lori is trying to move on with her life after Future's girlfriend made headlines about being a victim of a robbery, as two men tried to steal her new Rolls-Royce on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in Atlanta, where Lori parked his vehicle, and while he was in the back of the car, taking his things out of the trunk, an unidentified man appeared and settled in the driver's seat.

Lori tried to fight the intruder without success when he realized that he still had a key in the car and that the vehicle could not start without it.

Ad

As a result, the model has just left the scene calmly. Meanwhile, a second man arrived in a car, jumped from him, ran to the trunk of the Rolls-Royce, grabbed Lori's bag and the two men fled in their escape vehicle.



Post views:

0 0