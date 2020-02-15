Fulham 0 – 3 Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow struck the promotion challenge of former Fulham club, as he scored twice in a 3-0 victory that kept Barnsley's hopes of achieving an unlikely survival bet alive.

Gerhard Struber's team arrived at Craven Cottage, located at the foot of the Championship table and which had accumulated only one point from its previous five games.

%MINIFYHTMLb24c24c7bebc644df1cf6c45b3d2707911% %MINIFYHTMLb24c24c7bebc644df1cf6c45b3d2707912%

But Woodrow's penalty in the first half and the excellent late blow, along with Jacob Brown's goal early in the second half, ensured that the Tykes starred in a repeat of their opening weekend victory over the high team. Scott Parker's flight to claim only his sixth victory of the season.

Struber had insisted this week that his team could still stay even though he had nine safety points left after the mid-week loss to Birmingham.

Image:

Barnsley beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage



It was clear that there was no lack of belief among his side, as they took the game to the side of Fulham in the hope of climbing to automatic promotion sites.

Conor Chaplin and Woodrow, who completed a permanent transfer to Barnsley from Fulham last summer after a one-season loan, produced the first shots of the game as visitors adapted faster to the test conditions.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when the Fulham defense was undone by a long forward ball.

Alex Mowatt hit a rake pass to Brown after Fulham's Anthony Knockaert had lost possession within half of Barnsley.

Marek Rodak seemed to have covered the danger, but the goalkeeper spilled the ball and then clung to Brown while trying to recover his mistake, granting the penalty that Woodrow calmly converted.

The Cottagers offered little in response for the rest of the half before finally showing more intention after the restart when Aleksandar Mitrovic had his first clear goal vision.

The striker, who had scored his 21st goal of the season in the midweek draw at Millwall, found space on the edge of the area to turn and shoot, but goalkeeper Brad Collins's legs denied it.

However, the hopes of the home team of a resurgence were quickly truncated when Brown added a second in the 51st minute.

Parker's side had already been exposed when Rodak was forced out of his line to save after Chaplin was sent.

But the goalkeeper was caught when he ran out of his box in an attempt to reach Woodrow's 50-yard pass ahead of Brown.

Barnsley striker went first to the ball and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to score from 25 yards.

Fulham began to dominate the possession while trying to settle in the game, but Woodrow concluded the victory in the 79th minute when he surrounded Michael Hector and fired in a low, angled shot that hit Rodak on the goalkeeper's near post.