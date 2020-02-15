From Dubai to Mars, with stops in Colorado and Japan

%MINIFYHTML00227999e27ab71d2f6e18f377e1b1c811% %MINIFYHTML00227999e27ab71d2f6e18f377e1b1c812%

"I think the atmosphere has been poorly studied," said Philip R. Christensen, a professor of planetary science at Arizona State University, who built the infrared spectrometer for Hope. That instrument will capture data on dust particles and ice clouds and track the movement of water vapor and heat through the atmosphere.

The spacecraft must spend at least two years in orbit, monitoring a complete cycle of Martian stations.

"I think we will learn a lot," said Dr. Christensen.

Brainstorm on the way to Mars

Hope will be a busy vehicle even before heading to space in July.

Until Monday, I had never been close to the United Arab Emirates. That day, the finished spacecraft landed in Dubai, after a 7,800-mile trip from Denver into an Antonov cargo plane built in Russia.

After another round of tests in Dubai, one of the seven city-states that make up the U.A.E. federation, the spacecraft will make another long plane trip, to Japan, so that the rocket launch leaves Earth.

The Emirati Mars strategy replicates what the country did in the 2000s when the Dubai government wanted to build its own Earth observation satellites. For that project, Dubai turned to a satellite manufacturer in South Korea.

The first product of the collaboration, DubaiSat-1, was built in South Korea, with Emirati engineers who spent months there, essentially learning as apprentices. It was launched in 2009 in a Russian rocket. The 400-pound satellite camera has been used for urban planning, disaster relief and environmental monitoring.

Its second satellite, DubaiSat-2, included a sharper camera and a faster communications system. It was also built in South Korea, but the work was further divided as an equitable partnership between Emirati and South Korean engineers. A third satellite, KhalifaSat, was the first to be developed and built in the U.A.E.