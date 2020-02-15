France announces first death in Europe of virus patient

%MINIFYHTML69f523a6c7038fbeb47810fceacd114911% %MINIFYHTML69f523a6c7038fbeb47810fceacd114912%

PARIS (AP) – The French health minister announced the first death by coronavirus in Europe.

Minister Agnes Buzyn said Saturday that "I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since January 25."

The patient, a Chinese tourist from Hubei province, had a lung infection caused by the COVID-19 virus. He arrived in France on January 16, then was hospitalized on January 25 under strict isolation measures. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

Her daughter was also hospitalized, but authorities say she is expected to recover.

Europe has 46 cases of the virus that first emerged in central China in December. Nine European nations have reported cases, and Germany has the most in 16.

The virus has infected more than 67,000 people worldwide and has killed at least 1,526 people, the vast majority in China. The World Health Organization has called the virus a threat to global health.

The Chinese authorities have placed some 60 million people under strict blockade, built emergency hospitals and instituted controls across the country to combat the spread of the virus. Restaurants, cinemas and other businesses have been closed across the country and sporting and cultural events have been canceled to prevent crowds from gathering.

