Fort Worth Animal Shelter organizes "Dog Pajamas Party,quot; with the hope that they will find homes forever – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With all the love in the air on Friday and this weekend, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter expects northern Texans to share it with their dogs.

This year, the shelter is organizing an event called "The Shelter Dog Slumber Party,quot;, where the goal is to unite a dog with a home forever.

The dog lover and the potential adopter, Demitria Lynum, showed up early to the shelter to see which hairy friend would take to the pajama party.

"They have a little extra love, you know, and they don't get stuck here," Lynum said.

I thought Gus, 8, would be perfect for her and her family.

"That is what I am looking for, those who are not adopted," he said. "They are stuck here."

The program invites Fort Worth residents to take a dog at night / weekend and see if they combine well with them, either to welcome them or to stay permanently.

It is free and gives dogs and humans a fun weekend to enjoy a vacation to celebrate love.

Fort Worth Animal Shelter Superintendent Jessica Brown said that anyone who shows up to grab a dog will also receive the essentials to spend the weekend.

"It helps relieve the stress of humans and dogs, so we encourage you to come and join us," he said.

Last year, 150 dogs went to their homes during the pajama party. The staff said they expect to exceed that number this year.

"Dogs also need love, and they definitely have a lot of love to give," Brown said.

However, if the dog is not a good couple, the shelter says they will gladly take them back, without asking questions.