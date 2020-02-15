Former Tarrant County Boy Scout teacher arrested for allegation of indecency with a child – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Former Tarrant County Boy Scout teacher arrested for allegation of indecency with...

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former head of Boy Scout scouts in Tarrant County was arrested Thursday on an indictment of indecency with a child.

Brett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout with troops 205 and 214 from Tarrant County, said the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Brett Hall (TCSO)

Authorities said the accusation does not involve a child in Boy Scouts, but the nature and facts of the case "worry the additional victims."

