Former Tarrant County Boy Scout teacher arrested for allegation of indecency with a child – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former head of Boy Scout scouts in Tarrant County was arrested Thursday on an indictment of indecency with a child.

Brett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout with troops 205 and 214 from Tarrant County, said the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the accusation does not involve a child in Boy Scouts, but the nature and facts of the case "worry the additional victims."