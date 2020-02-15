Former Maplewood funeral home owners accused of embezzlement – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two former owners of a Maplewood funeral home are accused of stealing almost $ 44,000 over a period of 20 years from clients who requested burial insurance.

David Thorsell and E. Peter Vasey allegedly used funds for funeral services for clients to pay for funeral home expenses.

Each owner is charged with two charges of insurance fraud / embezzlement and one charge of fraud theft.

No lawyer is listed for either.

The licenses of both owners to practice mortuary science were revoked as a result of the investigation.

Vasey and Thorsell are expected to make their first appearance in court on March 12.

