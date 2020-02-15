Former Love Island hostess, Caroline Flack, was found dead at 40

Caroline flack, former host of UK reality shows Factor X Y Love island, has died. She was 40 years old.

%MINIFYHTMLeec10533adc40add69f774f6b6470a5c11% %MINIFYHTMLeec10533adc40add69f774f6b6470a5c12%

Flack was found dead at home in her native London, Deadline and other media reported.

"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Flack's death comes two months after she announced that she would resign as host of Love island, a revival of a series from the mid-00s, after occupying the post since her debut in 2015. Her statement followed her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, with a lamp. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and his trial should begin in early March.

Later, Burton defended her on Instagram and wrote: "I am tired of the lies and abuses directed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, it is someone's life." He added: "Caroline is the most charming girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

On Valentine's Day, a day before Flack's body was found, Burton shared in his Instagram story a photo of the two, writing: "Happy valentines (red love heart) I love you (kissing emoji)".

Burton has not publicly commented on Flack's death.