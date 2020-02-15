For the first time, Biden calls Obama's deportations "big mistake,quot; – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS – Going beyond what has never expressed regret over the Obama administration's immigration policy, presidential candidate Joe Biden called it "great mistake,quot; to have deported hundreds of thousands of people without a criminal record.

"We take too much time to do it right," Biden said in a broad, sometimes controversial, interview with Univision host Jorge Ramos. The former vice president added later: “I think it was a big mistake. It took too long to do well.

In written statements included as part of the immigration reform proposed by Biden, the campaign had already recognized the "pain,quot; surrounding deportations that occurred when he served as Vice President of President Barack Obama. But the candidate himself had not expressed his personal regrets so clearly.

The 20-minute interview was posted on the Ramos Facebook page, and Biden's aides said the portions will be broadcast in the next few days on Univision while Biden and his Democratic presidential rivals campaign in Nevada before the committees of the 22nd February, the third contest of nominations and the first with an important Latino population.

Biden emphasized to Ramos his proposals to expand legal immigration, strengthen the asylum process and put an end to the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. The project has been the distinctive anti-immigration effort of President Donald Trump.

"This is a large country," Biden told Ramos, dismissing "the idea that we cannot accommodate more people in the interest of the United States." He called "legal and undocumented immigrants,quot; key contributors to the economy and society of the United States.

"We stand up and act like it's a burden," he said. “It is not a burden. It's a gift."

Ramos and Biden had an irritable exchange during the primary debate of the Democrats in September, when the high-profile Latino journalist noted Obama's deportation history and asked Biden: "Why should Latinos trust you?" As he did in September, Biden rejected any suggestion that Obama's immigration history be consistent with Trump's.

When Ramos asked Biden this time about 3 million deportations, including an estimated 1.7 million people who had no criminal record, Biden initially refused to claim that previous administrations had "deported twice as many people," a claim that he did not I could back up with federal data. . Pressed again, Biden relented.

"It was painful," Biden said. “It took too long. But we started doing well with the DACA program, "he continued, referring to Obama's executive order granting legal status to immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children.

Biden defended himself that the Obama administration did not "put children in cages," as Trump has done. Ramos showed Biden a picture of an unaccompanied minor who was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border and arrested during Obama's second term. Biden argued that handling a wave of minors who came alone was different from the Trump administration's decision to separate families at the border. Biden said all children detained under the Obama administration were quickly transferred from detention centers.

The Obama administration, Biden said, increased development aid to Central American countries to encourage migrants to stay improving their conditions at home. Trump abandoned that approach.

"You know you're not telling the truth here about the comparison of the two things," Biden said visibly frustrated to Ramos.

Biden gathered a similar response when Ramos reminded him that, as a senator, Biden supported appropriations for the physical barriers of the border. Biden insisted that he supported the construction of facilities at "legal points of entry," where he said that most drugs and terrorist activity enter. "Making sure we modernize the crossings," Biden argued, is different from "a wall that (Trump) wants from sea to bright sea."

Biden's immigration priorities include ending family separations at the border, reducing Trump's travel limits to citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries and providing a citizenship path for approximately 11 million people in the US. UU. Illegally, including the immediate protection of the deportation of immigrants who were taken to the country illegally as children.

The former vice president also pledged to enforce the existing asylum law by reversing the Trump administration's measures that have made the asylum application extremely difficult, while ending the national emergency that Trump has declared to divert assignments from the Pentagon building a wall in the United States and Mexico. border.

To counter Trump's asylum and wall limits, Biden asks to increase the annual refugee limit from 18,000 to 125,000. And he emphasized a proposal to spend $ 4 billion in four years with the goal of stabilizing Central American governments and economies. The idea, Biden explained in Nevada, is to address the root causes of mass migration and relieve pressure on the US border, where the scene of migrant detention centers has drawn international attention.