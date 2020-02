In Jordan, Rabee ’Zureikat has the mission of reviving a musical instrument from 3,000 years ago.

His search for a Nai teacher led him to co-found the House of Nai, which works to spread knowledge of this ancient instrument throughout Jordan.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Amman, Jordan.