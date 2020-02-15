Following the pit team's model of a race track, a new form of CPR helped the Longmont Fire Department save more lives – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Following the pit team's model of a race track, a new form of CPR helped the Longmont Fire Department save more lives - The Denver Post

When a heart stops beating and a person's life is balanced, the Longmont fire department uses an unlikely source of inspiration to restore its rhythm.

Just as a team of pit crew members use speed, agility and organization to return a race car to the track, firefighters use a similar system that gives order to chaos and seeks to give patients a Better chance of survival. The Longmont Fire Department, aptly called the Pit Crew resuscitation model, has used the method of saving lives for the past five years. The team has been so successful in saving lives that other Boulder County operations have adopted the same model.

%MINIFYHTML7db8d5d1b8a782cf79af0af8ddde702211%%MINIFYHTML7db8d5d1b8a782cf79af0af8ddde702212%

John Michael, the EMS operations lieutenant of the Longmont Fire Department, first heard about the model during an EMS conference in Dallas. A doctor told the audience about a conversation with the NASCAR pit crew chief and how he led him to a renewed CPR model.

"Then it occurred to him that he could use this system in EMS," Michael said.

Michael brought the idea back to his Longmont fire team. Since then, the use of the system by firefighters has continued to save lives. In 2014, a person who experienced medically induced cardiac arrest in Longmont had a 14% chance of recovering a pulse, which was comparable to the national rate, according to Longmont fire spokesman Patrick Kramer. One year after the implementation of the system, that number increased to 24%; then at 38% in 2016; 43% in 2017; 46% in 2018 and more than 53% in 2019.

"(The Pit Crew) has had the greatest individual impact on our work and our community," said Michael. "It is a great emotional stimulus and confidence generator because we are giving someone the best chance to survive this event anywhere in the nation (compared to the national average)."

Longmont fire captain Troy Reed on the left and AMR EMT Kelly Ingraham review and train the emergency response team last month at Longmont Station 1. The Boulder County AMR recently implemented the Pit Crew resuscitation model after seeing how much the Longmont Fire Department resuscitation rate improved among heart patients while using the model. (Cliff Grassmick / Staff Photographer)

Before the Pit Crew model was implemented, only five responders arrived at a particular scene. And although the tasks to resuscitate the patient were the same, there was no structure to guide him, Michael said.

The new model designates one of eight roles for the six firefighters and two paramedics who go to the scene. Each one is critical to try to revive someone suffering from cardiac arrest. Roles are designated according to the order in which the first responders arrive on the scene.

Positions include compression, airway monitoring and IV medications. In addition to observing the vital signs of the person, the remaining lifeguards work to ensure that the scene remains clear. A link is assigned to communicate with family members or witnesses, gathering any pertinent information about the events that led to cardiac arrest and offering them some comfort in the process. Kramer said this role is also important to keep people out of the way of lifeguards' efforts.

In addition, a scribe records information and tracks the status of the equipment. Finally, a person who works in discharge ensures that the road to the ambulance is free of obstructions, such as moving furniture or even shoveling a snow-free path. Training is essential to ensure that everyone is ready to perform each task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here