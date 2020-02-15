Following the pit team's model of a race track, a new form of CPR helped the Longmont Fire Department save more lives – Up News Info

When a heart stops beating and a person's life is balanced, the Longmont fire department uses an unlikely source of inspiration to restore its rhythm.

Just as a team of pit crew members use speed, agility and organization to return a race car to the track, firefighters use a similar system that gives order to chaos and seeks to give patients a Better chance of survival. The Longmont Fire Department, aptly called the Pit Crew resuscitation model, has used the method of saving lives for the past five years. The team has been so successful in saving lives that other Boulder County operations have adopted the same model.

John Michael, the EMS operations lieutenant of the Longmont Fire Department, first heard about the model during an EMS conference in Dallas. A doctor told the audience about a conversation with the NASCAR pit crew chief and how he led him to a renewed CPR model.

"Then it occurred to him that he could use this system in EMS," Michael said.

Michael brought the idea back to his Longmont fire team. Since then, the use of the system by firefighters has continued to save lives. In 2014, a person who experienced medically induced cardiac arrest in Longmont had a 14% chance of recovering a pulse, which was comparable to the national rate, according to Longmont fire spokesman Patrick Kramer. One year after the implementation of the system, that number increased to 24%; then at 38% in 2016; 43% in 2017; 46% in 2018 and more than 53% in 2019.

"(The Pit Crew) has had the greatest individual impact on our work and our community," said Michael. "It is a great emotional stimulus and confidence generator because we are giving someone the best chance to survive this event anywhere in the nation (compared to the national average)."

Before the Pit Crew model was implemented, only five responders arrived at a particular scene. And although the tasks to resuscitate the patient were the same, there was no structure to guide him, Michael said.

The new model designates one of eight roles for the six firefighters and two paramedics who go to the scene. Each one is critical to try to revive someone suffering from cardiac arrest. Roles are designated according to the order in which the first responders arrive on the scene.

Positions include compression, airway monitoring and IV medications. In addition to observing the vital signs of the person, the remaining lifeguards work to ensure that the scene remains clear. A link is assigned to communicate with family members or witnesses, gathering any pertinent information about the events that led to cardiac arrest and offering them some comfort in the process. Kramer said this role is also important to keep people out of the way of lifeguards' efforts.

In addition, a scribe records information and tracks the status of the equipment. Finally, a person who works in discharge ensures that the road to the ambulance is free of obstructions, such as moving furniture or even shoveling a snow-free path. Training is essential to ensure that everyone is ready to perform each task.

For Michael, the aggregate organization, the delegation of responsibilities and the increase in staff have made the model a success.

"We don't change any of the medications we are providing, just the efficiency of how we provide it has made it more effective," said Michael. "It allows people to focus on more task-oriented things, rather than dealing with chaos."

The cost of having one more engine and a team of three people at the scene of cardiac arrest is approximately $ 365 per hour.

"Given our phenomenal resuscitation success, the cost of sending a second engine company to a cardiac arrest party has proven to be money well spent," said Michael.

At the same time they implemented Pit Crew, firefighters also began using a new device called AutoPulse, which delivers mechanical chest compressions to the patient. According to the American Heart Association, CPR will be administered for at least 30 minutes. Even for a trained professional, managing compressions by hand can be exhausting. A machine offers consistent compressions and also frees the first responders to handle other tasks that help the person in need. While the team has been a crucial development, Michael said the crew's work is undoubtedly the difference between the life and death of the patient.

According to Kramer, calls from Longmont firefighters, 70% to 75% are related to medicine. On average, the fire department responds annually to 50 to 60 medically induced cardiac arrests. Kramer said the Pit Crew model provides some consistency to a situation that is always unpredictable.

“You may be entering a third floor apartment or a basement. You may be responding at 2 a.m. to a house of hoarders. They can get caught between the bed and the wall. I can't even tell you how many variables there are, "Kramer said.

To better understand the success of the model, the Longmont Fire Department also analyzes the person's survival rate once they arrive at the hospital. What they discovered is that of more than 50% taken to the hospital with a pulse, approximately 36% are well enough to be discharged. Nationally, the survival rate of cardiac patients after arriving at the hospital is just over 10%, according to the American Heart Association.

The first respondents asked whether restoring the pulse of a cardiac patient was sufficient to justify a new system when the chances of surviving cardiac arrest were still slim.

"Our teams are really smart and insightful and questioned if this was a value or if we were just accumulating an invoice for the family," said Michael.

If Longmont respondents manage to get their patient to recover their pulse, their chances of survival increase dramatically: less than 1% of people who have not recovered their pulse before arriving at the hospital survive, Michael said. The chances of someone surviving cardiac arrest also improve considerably if the person who found the patient begins CPR before responders arrive at the scene. In more than 70% of heart attacks in Longmont firefighters responded, someone had been doing CPR, Michael said.

"That gives us time to get there," Michael said.

Opening a path

Boulder Rural Fire, Boulder Fire and Boulder County AMR adopted the Pit Crew model after seeing the success of the Longmont Fire Department, Michael said.

"Most of the county will do it the same way and will take the initiative of us to be consistent throughout the county," said Michael.

Six months ago, Richard Estep, head of training and CES specialist at American Medical Response Boulder, began using the Pit Crew model. Estep said the measure was "100%" influenced by the success seen in the Longmont Fire Department.

"The Longmont numbers are extremely impressive," Estep said. "It is impressive that the pulses recover more frequently and that more patients leave the hospital neurologically intact." It's good to get your pulse back, but it's much better when that person goes home to hug their loved one. "

Like Michael and Kramer, Estep said that AMR had an organized approach to respond to cardiac arrest, but the Pit Crew Model adjusted it by standardizing the process, eliminating some of the stress involved.

Michael said he hopes Longmont's first responders are proud of what they have achieved with the new model.

"It really is indicative of how well we are doing that the agencies around us have taken note and have said,quot; we want to be at the same level as Longmont, "said Michael.

