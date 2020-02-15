Florida doctor took out $ 26 million from health insurers, officials say

A Florida doctor who had the ambition to one day become president of Ghana faces charges of stealing $ 26 million from health insurers for surgeries he did not perform or for carrying out unnecessary procedures, federal court records show.
The doctor, Moses deGraft-Johnson, was accused this month of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and more than 50 charges of medical care fraud, according to court records filed in the United States District Court for the District North Florida
Dr. deGraft-Johnson, owner and operator of the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida in Tallahassee, a medical office and outpatient catheterization laboratory, used his privileges in a hospital to steal patients "in order to subsequently bill benefit programs medical care for vascular procedures interventions "that were never performed, according to court records.
From September 2015 to this month, Dr. deGraft-Johnson submitted dozens of fraudulent claims to health insurers, including Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said some patients who visited his office received a diagnostic angiogram, a procedure used to assess whether a patient has heart disease, "whether medically necessary or not."
Other procedures he billed were recorded as performed when Dr. deGraft-Johnson was traveling abroad, prosecutors said. For example, during a three-day period in 2018, he claimed to have performed 13 atherectomies, a procedure to open coronary arteries or blocked vein grafts, or balloon angioplasties on the dates he was abroad, according to court records.
In another case, he claimed to have performed 14 procedures, with a response time of up to 45 minutes between patients, on a day in December 2017. What he said he achieved in seven hours would have taken approximately 28 hours, prosecutors said.
During the five-year period, Dr. deGraft-Johnson claimed to have performed at least 3,631 atherectomies, and health insurers paid him at least $ 26.6 million as a result, according to court documents.
The researchers looked at the doctor's credit card accounts, which showed more than $ 1 million in purchases at Tiffany & Company and Cartier. Dr. deGraft-Johnson said he had five car leases, including those of a Ferrari and Lamborghini, according to court records.
Dr. deGraft-Johnson, a naturalized US citizen who was born in Ghana, sent at least $ 1.8 million in international wire transfers to individuals or entities in Ghana. He told officials that his long-term professional goal was to be the president of Ghana.
"While the government is not in a position to assess the feasibility of such an effort, it seems that the family member of Dr. deGraft-Johnson was the vice president of Ghana in the early 1980s," prosecutors said in court documents . The officials did not identify the relative.
Dr. deGraft-Johnson pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. At a detention hearing on Friday, William Bubsey, a lawyer for Dr. deGraft-Johnson, said his client was "a wonderful doctor,quot; and that any money he sent abroad was to help the people of Ghana and not himself . The Associated Press reported.
Bubsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Dr. deGraft-Johnson has been a licensed Florida physician since 2010, according to the Florida Department of Health, who had no disciplinary action or public complaints about him listed on his website.