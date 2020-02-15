Florida doctor took out $ 26 million from health insurers, officials say

A Florida doctor who had the ambition to one day become president of Ghana faces charges of stealing $ 26 million from health insurers for surgeries he did not perform or for carrying out unnecessary procedures, federal court records show.

The doctor, Moses deGraft-Johnson, was accused this month of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and more than 50 charges of medical care fraud, according to court records filed in the United States District Court for the District North Florida

Dr. deGraft-Johnson, owner and operator of the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida in Tallahassee, a medical office and outpatient catheterization laboratory, used his privileges in a hospital to steal patients "in order to subsequently bill benefit programs medical care for vascular procedures interventions "that were never performed, according to court records.

From September 2015 to this month, Dr. deGraft-Johnson submitted dozens of fraudulent claims to health insurers, including Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, according to court documents.