Fleetwood 2 – 1 Peterboro

Wes Burns was Fleetwood's hero when his attack in the second half earned them a 2-1 victory against Peterborough in form.

The burns jumped to defender Niall Mason before crashing from an acute angle in the 76th minute.

The streak of six consecutive Peterborough wins came to an end when Town secured its fourth consecutive success.

Twenty-five goals Ivan Toney's replacement, Mo Eisa, cushioned an early penalty possibility for Posh.

After Alex Cairns knocked down Siriki Dembele in the area, the Town goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving Eisa's shot in the eighth minute.

The hosts then went ahead in the 15th minute when Callum Connolly crashed home from 12 yards after meeting Danny Andrew's pass.

Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar headed Burns's corner inches from the top just after the 30-minute mark.

Burns skied an effort after Barrie McKay went through it, while just after the restart, Andrew hit the base of a pole with a 30-yard driver.

Posh leveled in the 54th minute when sideman Dan Butler came down on the left before driving home from 25 yards.

But Burns had the last word to keep Fleetwood's playoff hopes alive.