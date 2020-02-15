First death by coronavirus in Europe: Chinese tourist dies in French hospital

An 80-year-old woman died of coronavirus in France, becoming the first victim of infection in Europe.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn confirmed the death of the elderly Chinese tourist who traveled to the country from Hubei province on January 16.

The victim, who was quarantined on January 25, leaves a daughter who is fighting the infection but is recovering well.

France has registered 11 cases of the virus, out of a total of 67,090. The vast majority of people with the virus are in China.

The epidemic has killed 1,527 people.

It is also the first death outside of Asia. So far only three deaths have been recorded outside of mainland China: in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan.

Bichat hospital in Paris, where some of the patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated.

