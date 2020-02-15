Fire shots at Kandi Burruss restaurant on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTMLcd303b654cb68a30fad1e814c2804d0f11% %MINIFYHTMLcd303b654cb68a30fad1e814c2804d0f12%

People who dined at one of the Old Lady Gang restaurants, owned by the member of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; and her husband, Todd Tucker, were injured when gunshots occurred in the restaurant.

There were shots at Kandi Burruss& # 39; Old Lady Gang on Valentine's Day. The incident occurred on Friday, February 14 at night in a commercial area southwest of downtown Atlanta. It is one of three locations owned by "The true housewives of Atlanta"member and her husband Todd Tucker.

Manhunt is underway for the suspect. It was a man who entered the restaurant and suddenly shot another man who had dinner at the restaurant. Two passersby were caught in the crossfire and wounded when the shots exploded. Fortunately, no one suffered fatal injuries.

A witness outside the establishment told WGCL that someone ran away when the man opened fire. "I heard her scream & # 39; Ahhh & # 39; and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop," said the person. "I was wondering what was going on in his head for him to jump like that."

The reality television star Bravo has not commented on the incident. It is also unclear if she or her husband were present at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Recently he declared his love for his man on Instagram. In a love post, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day for the love of my life @ todd167 !!!! I love you baby!"

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker got married in 2014 after a year of engagement. She gave birth to her first child, a son named Ace, in January 2016. Three years later, in November 2019, they received their second child, a girl named Blaze, through a surrogate mother.

They were originally expecting twins, but "one of them did not continue," the first Xscape star explained. "At first I was sad, but then I had to be grateful that I succeeded."