Fire at the orphanage in Haiti: 13 children killed in a fire near the capital | Haiti News

A fire destroyed an orphanage in Haiti, killing 15 people, 13 of them children. Seven were babies or young children, while six were approximately six or seven years old.

The orphanage is run by a nonprofit religious group from the USA. UU. And reportedly not licensed.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but it is believed that candles were used after a generator failed.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports.