February 18 is the deadline for voter registration for the presidential primaries on March 3 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 presidential primary elections is Tuesday, February 18.

Voters can verify their registration status by visiting the Votos de L.A. website. You can also register to vote online.

If you do not meet the deadline of February 18, you will still have the opportunity to register and vote in the March 3 elections.

%MINIFYHTML1ca04d02ca9e814aad34efd04d3e2fb213% %MINIFYHTML1ca04d02ca9e814aad34efd04d3e2fb214%

A recently passed California law allows a conditional voter registration option, from February 19 until election day.

%MINIFYHTML1ca04d02ca9e814aad34efd04d3e2fb215% %MINIFYHTML1ca04d02ca9e814aad34efd04d3e2fb216%

Eligible citizens can go to any Voting Center in Los Angeles County during the 11-day voting period to complete an application. You will receive a ballot to carry a ballot marking device. Once you print a paper ballot, you must return it to an election worker. After verifying the application, your registration will be activated.

You have three ways to vote in L.A. County.

Vote in a voting center. These centers are open from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m., from February 22 to March 2. Voting centers on election day will be open from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m. Vote by mail. With this option, you can cast your vote on a ballot in the comfort of your home, then mail it or deliver it to a polling place before 8 p.m. Election day. Click here to access the vote by mail request. Click here to access the Electronic Request for Vote by Mail or complete the Permanent Request for Vote by Mail. Vote early This option is available from 29 days before an election. Voters can come to the Norwalk main office to vote early. Two weeks before the election, the office is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

For voter assistance in your language, feel free to contact a free voter hotline.

For more information about this election, visit the Voter Registry at www.lavote.net or call 800-815-2666.